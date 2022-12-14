Wearing a bright smile and pink blazer, trailblazer Mary Frances Early entered the The Red & Black office on Wednesday, Dec. 7. She spoke on her experiences as the first Black graduate from the University of Georgia and brought vivid memories to life.
Some of those memories involved news organizations like The Red & Black. Early shared her own feelings of defeat when The Red & Black did not acknowledge her in the 1960s. Even though the organization today has changed, Early said, she believed her integration meant something.
Ms. Early actually told me this story on the phone when I was in contact with her about this potential workshop. She made her intentions clear — while she did not want to hurt today’s staff at The Red & Black, she certainly wanted us to understand her history and hear her story.
I’m Libby Hobbs, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair here at The Red & Black. It was a privilege and honor to organize this once-in-a-lifetime conversation with Mary Frances Early. The process started back in October.
I had just finished writing an article about Richard Wilson, the artist behind the portraits in Black-Diallo-Miller Hall. In my interview with Wilson, he shared his experience working with Ms. Early to paint her portrait that now hangs outside President Jere W. Morehead’s office.
I needed a second source for the article and he presented Ms. Early. The thought of speaking with such a remarkable woman scared me so I asked for another name instead. However, after the article was published a couple weeks later, I wanted to reopen that conversation.
And that’s how I got Mary Frances Early’s contact information. I made sure to tell every person at The Red & Black the importance of keeping up with your sources.
While eating an early dinner at Bolton Dining Hall, I called Ms. Early for the first time. I kept squirming in my chair and my stomach was already in knots by the time she picked up the phone.
“Hi Ms. Early, I’m Libby Hobbs, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair at The Red & Black. Richard Wilson gave me your number,” I said. I had a script in a google document pulled up on my laptop screen.
“I’m sorry, can you repeat that. You just talk really fast,” she replied.
Every phone call after, I became less nervous so I naturally talked slower but I also intentionally reminded myself to speak calmly. There was no need for stress because I quickly learned how much the woman on the other end loved young people, she even said so herself.
Over the next two months of planning this workshop, Ms. Early would ask about my days and Thanksgiving break. She told me about shopping for a new Christmas tree and how she wants to keep herself busy.
Not only did her words and stories fill the room but her joy, grace and love did too. We learned at the workshop that Ms. Early truly believed in her purpose, risking her safety to follow her heart.
This passion, determination and hope still radiates from her today. Sitting next to her in the office while she spoke made me realize that her goals and aspirations for change never stopped.
By choosing to come into office spaces like ours with a hope to have her story and history be heard, Mary Frances Early continues to be a trailblazer. From the entire Red & Black staff we can only say thank you for letting us learn and grow as a news organization.
And, from me, thank you for becoming a friend I look forward to keeping in touch with.