Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are a priority in the newsroom of The Red & Black and across the organization as a whole.
At the board of directors level, a systematic effort has been made over the past five years to reflect the UGA and Athens community, with intentional recruitment of new members to bring a variety of perspectives to our operational oversight. For the fiscal year starting June 2021, the board added a specific DEI committee, co-chaired by a student board member and a non-student board member.
Across the organization, DEI measures are being incorporated into our hiring and training processes, our community partnerships, our audience outreach and our internal assessment of content.
As a student media organization, the most important measures are directed by students, and the student DEI committee, formed in fall 2020 and expanded in early 2021, sets the direction across our company.