Following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the summer of 2020, editors at The Red & Black began regularly discussing diversity and inclusion. A formal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee was created later in spring 2021.
Student members of the committee from all parts of the news organization — sales, editorial and communications — collaborate in an organization-wide priority to address diversity internally and externally.
In addition to crafting initiatives, bringing in speakers, conducting workshops and reviewing content, the committee also offers support and advice. We work to promote the presence of all lived experiences, including but not limited to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) within our news organization.
Going forward, the DEI committee will be intentional and transparent at The Red & Black. Information regarding data and diversity at The Red & Black can be found in the DEI Report here.
Many more conversations should be held at The Red & Black to follow through on that organization-wide priority to diversity, equity and inclusion. That being said, the Spring 2023 committee will work hard to do such things.
Meet the Spring 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.
Libby Hobbs | Chair | she/her
Libby Hobbs is the DEI Chair and Copy Editor at The Red & Black. Her experiences as an adopted Chinese American inspire her commitment to uplifting all people’s voices and ensuring they feel heard. At The Red & Black, Libby is dedicated to creating a space where all stories are welcome and where DEI can thrive.
Dawn Sawyer | she/her
Dawn Sawyer is a third-year journalism major with a minor in political science and dance. She is currently the Assistant Editor for Guides and Magazines and has been a contributor on the News desk for two years. She enjoys writing about big topics in the education world, along with highlighting the voices and perspectives of marginalized communities through journalism.
Melanie Velasquez | she/her
Melanie Velasquez is senior journalism major at UGA and an Assistant Editor for Guides and Magazines at The Red & Black. She is passionate about photography, food, and working towards integrating the Hispanic and marginalized community stories and experiences more into news.
Claire Han | she/her
Claire Han is a Senior Account Executive at The Red & Black. She is a third-year at UGA pursuing a Risk Management & Insurance degree with a Legal Studies certificate from the Terry College of Business and a minor in Korean Literature & Language. Claire plans on using the skills and experience she has learned from The Red & Black to be successful in her business career.
Carson Barrett | he/him
Carson Barrett is a junior biochemical engineering major at the University of Georgia. Since May 2022, he’s worked as the opinion editor for The Red & Black and has helped edit all kinds of opinion articles. As a member of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee, he will continue including ideas from underrepresented groups and work to revamp our diverse sources database. Our work will ensure our content and sources are truly representative of all Athenians.
Ana Chirinos | she/her
Originally from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Ana currently serves as the Spanish Translator for The Red & Black. She is a graduate student pursuing a Masters in Emerging Media and aspires to become a UX designer. Ana is passionate about creating spaces for underrepresented minorities, helping others achieve success, and making sure that she is not the last Latina in the room.
Michaya Costen | she/her
Micahya Costen is a senior journalist from Atlanta, GA. Taking on the position as Outreach manager this fall, Micahya hopes to reach a variety of organizations within the University of Georgia and the Athens Community, to form long-lasting relationships and collaborations with future projects. She is currently interested in sports journalism, broadcast, and investigative, and is extremely excited to explore her interests further this year.
Dania Kalaji | she/her
Dania Kalaji is a senior from Pensacola. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, Kalaji is the digital managing editor. She is affiliated with the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association and is a Gannett and Freedom Forum Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar. Kalaji’s passion for storytelling has ultimately guided her to uplift the voices of diverse communities through internships with the Dow Jones News Fund and NBC.
Stuart Steele | he/him
Stuart Steele is serving as the print managing editor at The Red & Black for the spring 2023 semester and a senior journalism major at UGA. He began at The Red & Black as a sports contributor and has served as sports desk assistant and sports editor in the past. Stuart is passionate about uplifting diverse voices in sports journalism and journalism in general.
Martina Essert | she/her
Martina Essert is a junior journalism, political science and international affairs student. She is currently serving as the spring 2023 editor in chief, and has previously served as managing editor and culture editor. Essert’s goals for the DEI Committee include ensuring that everyone involved at The Red & Black feels valued and heard and telling the real stories of underrepresented communities across Athens.