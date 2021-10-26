Meet The Red & Black's fall diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
Dania Kalaji | she/her
Dania Kalaji is a junior from Pensacola. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, Kalaji is the DEI chair and assistant campus news editor. She is affiliated with the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association and is a Gannett and Freedom Forum Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar. Approaching her second year at The Red & Black, Kalaji's passion for storytelling has ultimately guided her to uplift the voices of underrepresented communities.
Sherry Liang | she/her
Sherry Liang is a senior from Johns Creek. She is the Board Liaison and co-chairs the inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Committee on the Board of Directors. She is also a CNN Digital Features Intern. Liang founded the UGA chapter of Asian American Journalists Association.
Jacqueline GaNun | she/her
Jacqueline GaNun is a junior from Savannah. She is the fall 2021 editor-in-chief. Over the summer, she worked at The Current, an investigative news nonprofit in Savannah, covering poverty and public safety issues.
Sophia Haynes | she/her
Sophia Haynes is a senior from Johns Creek, studying journalism and graphic design. She is the fall 2021 executive editor. During the summer, she interned as a graphic design intern at Prolifik Marketing in Athens. She previously worked for Grady College as a Yarbrough graphic fellow.
Jeremy Person | he/him
Jeremy Person is a senior from Lilburn, Georgia. He started the Community Spotlight initiative with Liset Cruz and serves as a staff writer. A past Red & Black Opinion desk editor, he is an independent content creator studying journalism and sociology.
Simran Kaur Malhotra | she/her
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the DEI committee. As a pre-med student, she is studying anthropology and minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders, president of UGA Sikh Student Association and vice president of the UGA chapter of Asian American Journalists Association and UGA Pre-SOMA. She is also associated with the Association of Health Care Journalists.
Erin Kenney | she/her
Erin Kenney is the fall 2021 managing editor at The Red & Black, where she has worked as a writer covering Greek life, student life and local business. She has also served in assistant editor roles for the culture desk and the special publications team. She is a junior journalism and English major at the University of Georgia. An aspiring freelancer, Kenney also has bylines in Matador Network, Apartment Therapy and Down South House & Home.
Ryan Jones | he/him
Ryan is a senior account executive and member of the D&I Committee from Dunwoody. He plans on graduating UGA with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Terry College of Business. Ryan plans to use the skills he has learned from The Red & Black and embark on a career in sales upon graduation.
Liset Cruz | she/her
Liset is a member of the committee and helps translate pieces for our publication. She’s a senior journalism and sociology major with minors in Latinx studies and human services from Buford, Georgia. She’s a national student member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors, a final talent pool member of the T. Howard Foundation and a Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar. After graduating, she intends to use the skills she acquired from The Red & Black and Grady College to pursue investigative reporting.