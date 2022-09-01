In summer 2020, head Red & Black editors began holding regular meetings about diversity & inclusion in our news organization. This was the start of a committee to address newsroom issues, which developed into a formal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in spring 2021.
Since the establishment of the team, 11 students have been collaborating in an organization-wide priority to address diversity both internally and externally. Each month, the DEI team meets to discuss ways we can connect student and non-student staff through interactive diversity and inclusion events and discussions.
The committee crafts initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion, brings in speakers, conducts workshops and reviews content. The committee also offers support and advice to desk editors and the recruitment team to ensure our outreach and training promotes the presence of all lived experiences, including but not limited to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) within our staff.
Going forward, we have outlined ways to create an intentional and transparent presence within The Red & Black. Currently, our team is focusing on making DEI more accessible for those interested in and already a part of our news organization and also expanding student outreach efforts to the underrepresented communities we cover.
Here is the Fall 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Libby Hobbs | Chair | she/her
Libby Hobbs is the DEI Chair and Newsletter Editor at The Red & Black. She hopes to combine both her passions for writing and music to share stories of artistry with the world. As an adopted Chinese American, Libby understands the importance of uplifting all people’s voices and ensuring they feel heard. Everyone has a story to tell, we just need to ask.
Ana Chirinos | she/her
Originally from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Ana currently serves as the Spanish Translator for The Red & Black. She is a graduate student pursuing a Masters in Emerging Media and aspires to become a UX designer. Ana is passionate about creating spaces for underrepresented minorities, helping others achieve success, and making sure that she is not the last Latina in the room.
Melanie Velasquez | she/her
Melanie Velasquez is junior journalism major at UGA and an Assistant Editor for Guides and Magazines at The Red & Black. She was formerly the Special Publications Chief Photographer. She is passionate about photography, food, and working towards integrating the Hispanic community stories and experiences more into news.
Dawn Sawyer | she/her
Dawn Sawyer is a third-year journalism major with a minor in dance. She is currently the Assistant Editor of Guides & Magazines, and has been a contributor on the News desk for over a year. She enjoys writing about big topics in the political world, while specifically highlighting the voices and perspectives of marginalized communities.
Claire Han | she/her
Claire Han is an Account Executive at The Red & Black. She is a third year at UGA pursuing a Risk Management & Insurance degree with a Legal Studies certificate from the Terry College of Business and a minor in Korean Literature & Language. Claire plans on using the skills and experience she has learned from The Red & Black to be successful in her business career.
Andrea Gutierrez | she/her
Andrea Gutierrez is the current Spanish-language reporter at the Red and Black, and a member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. She is a fourth-year Journalism major with a minor in Portuguese, and will be graduating this fall. Prior to the Red & Black, Gutierrez has contributed to a wide variety of student publications such as the Georgia Political Review and inFusion Magazine, and has worked at the award-winning literary magazine The Georgia Review as an office assistant. Gutierrez believes that her experiences in working and writing for different publications gives her the unique ability to report on insightful stories for the Hispanic population in Athens, Georgia.
Micahya Costen | she/her
Micahya Costen is a senior journalist from Atlanta, GA. Taking on the position as Outreach manager this fall, Micahya hopes to reach a variety of organizations within the University of Georgia and the Athens Community, to form long-lasting relationships and collaborations with future projects. She is currently interested in sports journalism, broadcast, and investigative, and is extremely excited to explore her interests further this year.
Nava Rawls | she/her
Nava Rawls is a junior journalism major at UGA and the Eat & Drink editor at The Red & Black. Formerly a culture desk and special publications editor and writer, Nava enjoys writing about the arts, food and the Athens community. Nava is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and values creating a safe and inclusive environment for every person in the newsroom.
Maddy Franklin | she/her
Maddy Franklin is a senior journalism and communication studies student. She is currently serving as the fall 2022 editor in chief, and has formerly served in various roles on the culture desk since joining The Red & Black in March 2021. Her goals on DEI committee include fostering a more holistic workplace with greater emphasis on mental health and furthering inclusive coverage across all desks.
Julia Walkup | they/them
Julia Walkup is the print managing editor at The Red & Black and a senior journalism major at UGA. They started as a news contributor for R&B in spring 2020, and has since been news editor and a photojournalist for the organization. Julia is passionate about LGBTQ+ rights and making the DEI initiative at R&B accessible to everyone. They are the treasurer for UGA’s branch of the National Press Photographers Association and study sustainability with the goal of being a climate reporter and/or photojournalist upon graduation.
Dania Kalaji | she/her
Dania Kalaji is a senior from Pensacola. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, Kalaji is the digital managing editor. She is affiliated with the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association and is a Gannett and Freedom Forum Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar. Kalaji’s passion for storytelling has ultimately guided her to uplift the voices of underrepresented communities through internships with the Dow Jones News Fund and NBC.