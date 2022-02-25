On Jan. 26, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Given that Breyer is currently the oldest justice, this did not come as a shock. What intrigued the American audience, however, was Biden’s open pledge to nominate a Black woman in Breyer’s place, delivering on his initial campaign promises..
During the Jim Crow era, Black residents were banned from serving on juries in many Southern communities. The fact that we now face a future with a Black woman as a Supreme Court Justice symbolizes how far America has come.
Overall, Biden’s pledge is a positive movement – it will ensure that the Supreme Court is closer to representing the people it serves and would also allow for a member of an underrepresented group to have a larger voice.
There needs to be someone present to speak for the community from an intersection of perspectives. While America has come a long way, out of the nine justices, only three are women and only one is Black.
Although there have been arguments that Biden’s claim is comparable to affirmative action and that a candidate should not be chosen just on the basis of race, the act itself is a development that should not be overlooked.
While many are skeptical of Biden’s pledge and he could have gone about announcing the nomination differently, the candidate selected will surely be more than qualified, and many Black women have worked hard to get to their current positions. This nomination is a step in the right direction toward creating a more diverse and equipped Supreme Court, and it also establishes precedence for future nominations.
Biden’s shortlist of justices is impressive. In addition to the symbolic representation that the selected justice would bring, the women on this list all have stellar careers and are deserving of this nomination. They would not only be a source of representation but also add a diverse and knowledgeable voice to the court.
Among those on Biden’s list is Leondra Kruger, the youngest person appointed to California’s Supreme Court. In her early career, Kruger served as a clerk and as acting deputy solicitor general in the Obama administration. Michelle Childs, another candidate, is a South Carolina U.S. District Court judge, and was nominated by Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She was a state court trial judge, as well as deputy director of the South Carolina Department of Labor and commissioner on the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission. Ketanji Brown Jackson, another frontrunner, graduated from Harvard with a law degree and was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit.
These women are beyond remarkable on paper. And still, these descriptions don’t include the racial and gender barriers that they have had to overcome. All of these nominees have had to conquer obstacles and work rigorously to get to where they are now.
“I definitely think that having to break those boundaries means that you have to overcome so many barriers to get to that spot. People have to work twice as hard to get to where they are. It adds merit to their qualifications,” said Jaylin Small, a third year political science and English major at the University of Georgia. Small plans on attending law school when she graduates.
Having diversity on the Supreme Court is extremely important. Throughout much of America’s history, members of the Supreme Court have all had similar backgrounds —the Court has been almost entirely composed of white men.
According to School of Public and International Affairs professor Michelle Lofton, “when you have too many people who think the same way, you begin to make errors.” It is crucial that the Supreme Court consists of a variety of different backgrounds to allow for a more fair and unbiased interpretation of the law.
Never in the Supreme Court’s 232-year history has there been a Black woman on the Court. In total, 115 justices have served, and only three of whom have been people of color, and only five have been women. Having a Black woman serve on the Court would certainly be historical.
It is time for America to see a Black woman in the U.S. Supreme Court. It has taken too long for us to just now be getting to this point, and Biden’s promise is indeed necessary.