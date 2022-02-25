“COVID-19 is universal. The virus doesn’t discriminate.”
No, it doesn’t, but policymakers and people do.
Minority communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic on social, economic, and medical levels. Unfortunately, these grievances overlap to worsen COVID-19 challenges for Black communities.
But how?
The vicious cycle begins with wealth and income gaps, as well as more difficult access to high-quality education. Black families bring in significantly lower collective income than their white counterparts. The net worth of a typical white family is around $171,000 while that of a typical Black family is a dismal $17,150.
This income gap can be attributed to racial discrimination in the workplace, a lack of access to educational opportunities to grow, and a nation unwilling to provide people of color the same financial benefits as white individuals.
From the unequal distribution of COVID-19 testing kits to less vaccine sites in Black and racially diverse areas, Black communities have and continue to experience the negative effects of the pandemic more intensely. The result of these hurdles is a heightened difficulty in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine and any related medical assistance needed to fight the virus once contracted. What exacerbates this situation even further is the reality that only 16% of health care workers in the U.S. are Black, instilling a distrust of medical institutions for the Black communities.
Researchshows that Black Americans have experienced a COVID-19 death rate of double or more than that of White Americans, despite making up only 14% of the American population.
Black communities lack the resources that others are able to enjoy. So, the reality is that, yes, the pandemic does disfavor certain groups, not because Black individuals are more prone to contraction, but because our societies have allowed them to be more vulnerable.
Sadly, these economic hardships bleed into other facets of welfare, namely, and certainly most currently, medical access. Given that some Black families are susceptible to living in low-income areas resulting from the trend of financial inequality, this translates into residing in often over-populated and environmentally contaminated housing areas that artificially create medical problems. The most timely of these adverse health issues has been the contraction of COVID-19, an inevitable result of living in dense residential areas.
While the sensical solution to combating COVID-19 would be receiving professional medical help, this often isn’t an option for low-income Black communities. This goes right back to the economic inequities that exist between white communities and those of many other diverse races. Because of their institutionalized financial struggles, some Black communities often don’t have access to health care for reasons like lack of insurance, transportation, child care, or the ability to take time off of work to see a doctor.
Dr. Cshanyse Allen, an Athens nurse and founder of Innovative Healthcare Institute, said that many African American employees are often unable to get off work to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They don’t necessarily have sufficient sick or personal days, resulting in their inability to get vaccinated for fear of losing their jobs if they leave the workplace.
Fortunately, this form of inequity is solvable, both in the short and long-term. For immediate relief, COVID-19 contact tracing ought to be heightened, and the federal government could allocate funds to repurpose empty facilities that can be used as isolation or quarantine spaces.
As far as long-term solutions, a larger emphasis should be placed on strengthening and investing in public health, providing more reliable housing stability and consistently rolling out the vaccine to underserved areas.
There is no doubt that these long-term policies are enormous battles to fight, ones that require time, money and bipartisan political cooperation. That being said, focusing on the short-term implementations is indeed doable, and we should redirect our focus on doing so to right the country’s social wrongs and beat the pandemic once and for all.
The first step toward such progress is admitting and recognizing that racial disparities in resources actually exist in the first place. Denying this phenomenon not only maintains an oblivious outlook on society, but also stunts any potential improvement by overlooking major medical realities we face in this nation.
Dr. Allen emphasized that society is often unaware of these inequities because people are “not down in the trenches to see what is going on in the community... A lot of people have tunnel vision and go by what they hear... We really have to do things better.”
Fortunately, with a bit of unity and community help, we can all move one step closer toward making sure that no racial group feels abandoned, underserved or overburdened by COVID-19 or any future health crisis. In doing so, the U.S. can hopefully ensure future medical equity for all Americans.
In the end, if COVID-19 itself doesn’t discriminate, why should we?