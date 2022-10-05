In late August, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee focused on making DEI more accessible for those interested in and already a part of our news organization and also expanded student outreach efforts to the underrepresented communities we cover.
A month later, we have successfully completed our first DEI Workshop, presented on DEI to incoming high school students, volunteered with the Hispanic Student Association at the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden and more.
The DEI Committee will meet again in mid-October to continue finding ways we can connect The Red & Black with the Athens and University of Georgia community. Additionally, we hope continued community service and workshops in the month of October will present more opportunities for The Red & Black news organization to come together in discussion.
Workshop on Responsible Journalism
As contributors to our community, we understand the importance and significance of representing all lived experiences through reliable, independent news and information.
On Sept. 28, the DEI Committee hosted a workshop on best practices of responsible journalism. We discussed how to approach sensitive subjects such as death, sexuality, race, cultural holidays and more in both the interview and writing process.
Some major takeaways from this discussion include creating safe spaces for those we interview to share their experiences, being transparent by clearly stating the information conveyed and to not leave our sources behind.
Moving forward, we have learned to treat our interviews like a conversation, follow up with our sources and check with not only our style guides but others on the proper verbiage to use when covering said sensitive topics.
Through putting these into practice, The Red & Black can foster lasting relationships with all the communities we cover.
DEI at Georgia Scholastic Press UGA
On Sept. 20, DEI and recruitment spoke on behalf of The Red & Black at an Georgia Scholastic Press UGA event where high school students were in attendance.
The presentation first addressed that The Red & Black has had a problem — the percentage of people identifying as white at The Red & Black in Fall 2021 was 11.59% higher than the UGA population. At UGA that same semester, 66.06% identified as white with 1,639 out of 40,118 respondents not reporting ethnic origin, and 77.65% at The Red & Black.
However, we also discussed solutions. Through producing and translating Spanish content, incorporating community service in our outreach and continuing discussions in our news organization, we are investing in our recruitment and outreach efforts.
DEI at Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden Cleanup
Starting on Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 15 is Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month. Throughout this month, DEI focused heavily on incorporating coverage of the local Hispanic and Latinx communities as often as possible.
On Oct. 1, members of the DEI committee helped clean up the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden in partnership with the Hispanic Students Association.
More work ahead
While we are proud and excited of what we’ve been able to accomplish this semester so far, we recognize that there is still so much more work to do. For The Red & Black to truly achieve the levels of diversity we want, we must continue expanding our coverage and relationships.
We want to engage the local Athens and UGA community to achieve our mission statement — to consistently and continuously include a variety of lived experiences within all levels of the news organization and within the work we do.
Our news organization, and DEI committee especially, is always open to feedback.
Send any tips or constructive feedback here.