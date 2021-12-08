In 2021 The Red & Black was the first student newsroom to be accepted as a full member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News. As a member of INN, we became eligible to participate in NewsMatch, an industry-wide movement to sustain nonprofit journalism like ours through matching gifts on the local and national level. Since 2016 NewsMatch has raised over $150 million toward this goal.
In addition to receiving matching contributions through the national NewsMatch campaign, The Red & Black has been selected to receive additional matching contributions through a partner fund because of our dedication to serving residents in Georgia with local news about issues that impact their lives and support civic engagement. Join these funders and boost your support for The Red & Black's independent student newsroom!
Here's how it works. We will receive matching donations for the full $20,000 that we aim to raise. For the first $13,000 of this campaign, donations will be tripled! Contribute $25 and it becomes $75, donate $100 and it becomes $300.
Our goals are to add 128 new supporters — one for each year of The Red & Black's history — and to raise $20,000 with the help of current and new donors.