El Sandwich Cubano Veggie
Cali N’ Tito’s
This staple features sauteed onions, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, jalapenos, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, zucchini, mayo, avocado and salsa verde.
Korean Fried Cauliflower Taco
Taco Tsunami
This tasty taco combines Latin– and Asian–inspired flavors with fried cauliflower, cabbage, guacamole and chipotle sour cream, topped with cilantro and sesame seeds and drizzled with Korean pepper sauce.
Fussy Hussy Burger
Slutty Vegan
An experience all on its own, Slutty Vegan has a completely vegan menu that includes seasoned fries, desserts like the seamoss banana pudding and the sweet potato pie. Find a variety of burgers with names like “Fussy Hussy,” which has a plant-based patty topped with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and their signature slut sauce on a Hawaiian bun.
Flying Vegan Harvest
Jinya Ramen
A ramen place with a large selection running from traditional ramen, to rice bowls & curry, to mini tacos, Jinya is a champion of plant-based menu items. The flying vegan harvest is served with thick noodles in a vegan miso broth, surrounded by Impossible meat, tofu, bean sprouts, broccolini, green onion, corn, red onion, crispy garlic and chili seasoning.
Yemisser Wot
Mannaweenta
Praised as one of the best international restaurants in town, this Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant is owned and operated by chef Haregu Bahtu. The East African cuisine includes dishes such as yemisser wot, or red lentils cooked with onion, tomatoes, berbere, fresh garlic and ginger.
Amritsari Chana
Taste of India
Taste of India is located on the eastside of Athens and offers an authentic glimpse into Indian cuisine, complete with beer and wine imported from India, to create the whole experience. The amritsari chana features stewed Punjabi-style chickpeas in a tomato-ginger-onion sauce.
Tofu Bowl
Maepole
This customizable bowl place has a virtually fully vegetarian menu minus some protein options. Start with a base like the sweet potato or seasoned quinoa, then add seasonal side dishes like the mac and cheese or the braised kale then top it with sauce and tofu, which is marinated in tamari and tossed in nutritional yeast to create a savory, smokey flavor profile.
Tofu Q Sandwich
White Tiger
The Tofu Q sandwich at White Tiger is a classic favorite of regulars to the restaurant. The sandwich features tofu marinated in sauce and seasoning, then grilled and sandwiched between a bed of cooked greens and White Tiger sauce on a kaiser roll.
Four Cheese Tortelloni
ZZ & Simone’s
Craving pasta and pizza? ZZ & Simone’s on South Lumpkin Street offers vegetarian and vegan options like the Four Cheese Tortelloni, which can be made vegan upon request.
Black Bean Sandwich
Big City Bread Cafe
A perfect brunch spot, Big City Bread Cafe offers a variety of sandwiches, burgers, baked goods and hearty salads. The black bean sandwich has spicy black beans, grilled sweet potatoes and spinach on a grilled ciabatta bun.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.