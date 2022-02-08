Whether you’re looking to stay in this Valentine’s Day or go out for a nice dinner, Athens has plenty of options for romantic dinners and gifts. Planning the perfect date can be overwhelming, but The Red & Black has compiled a list of specials to help make the choice easier.
Butcher & Vine Athens
The Butcher & Vine location in Five Points will offer a special Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 14. The menu includes appetizer options like lobster risotto and beet salad. Entrées include steak, salmon and duck. The dessert options include strawberry and white chocolate mille feuille and chocolate mousse.
Butcher & Vine Watkinsville
The Butcher & Vine location in Watkinsville will have a Valentine’s Day dinner for two available for pre-order. The dinner includes two five-ounce filet mignons and four scallops for $50. Pick-up is Feb. 12 or Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Dinner Party
Dinner Party is taking reservations for Valentine’s Day at info@dinnerpartyathens.com. The Five Points restaurant will offer dinner specials along with its normal menu.
Garnish & Gather
Atlanta-based meal kit delivery service Garnish & Gather is offering delivery orders for Valentine’s Day weekend. Order by Feb. 10 to receive Wagyu steaks topped with lump crab meat and asparagus. It’s also offering a variety of Valentine’s Day meal kits by Chef Pat Pascarella. Meal kits can be delivered on Feb. 10, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. The Feb. 10 kit offers options like Lemon Chicken Risotto, Korean Chicken Meatballs and more. The Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 meal kits offer options like Creamy Dijon Chicken and Thai Peanut Chicken. A meal for two costs $32 and a meal for four costs $58.
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market
Feb. 11-12, Heirloom Cafe will serve a three-course meal for $90 per couple. The meal includes an entrée, a shared appetizer and a dessert. Heirloom is also offering grazing boards with cheese, charcuterie and vegan options to eat at home. Pick-up is on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Marti’s at Midday
Marti’s at Midday is offering a special Valentine’s Day take-home meal. Orders must be placed by Feb. 9 at noon. Email catering@martisatmidday or call to place your order. Dinner items include Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Aioli, Smashed New Potatoes, two slices of Cecilia’s Cake and more.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park will host a Galentine’s Day on Feb. 12. There will be drink deals like red velvet daiquiris, chocolate-covered strawberry shots and more.
The Pine Bar
The Pine Bar will be open on Monday for Valentine’s Day. There will be specials, desserts, champagne and the regular menu. It is now accepting reservations.
3 Porch Farm
Flowers are a crucial part of Valentine’s Day. 3 Porch Farm has Valentine’s bouquets available for pick-up on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
R&R Secret Farm
R&R Secret Farm, an urban farm in Athens, is offering a limited number of Valentine’s Day bouquets. The bouquets will be delivered on Feb. 14.