Here are a dozen spots with patio and sidewalk seating recommended by the staff of Eat & Drink Athens, GA, The Red & Black's special publication that covers the Athens dining scene.

Blind Pig

West Side

The Atlanta Highway location of this local mini-chain offers spacious, covered patio seating and a huge something-for-everyone menu.

The Café on Lumpkin 

Five Points

A plant-filled patio and proper English High Tea make this newcomer an instant crowd pleaser.

DePalma’s

East Side

The Barnett Shoals location of this local favorite has a large covered outdoor area.

Donna Chang’s

Five Points

Savor updated Chinese menu items and organic wines in a sidewalk setting. Take home a pint or two of the house-made ice cream.

El Barrio

Five Points

The outdoor lawn is even more popular now. And who doesn’t love tacos and tequila?

The Expat

Five Points

The suave French bistro fare lends itself to outdoor dining, available on the porch and sidewalk.

DINING DETAILS

As restaurants adjust to COVID-19 protocols and practices, hours and offerings can change. Track detail for these and dozens of other Athens spot with our handy online guide, updated several times a week.

The Grit

Prince Avenue

The Athens classic vegetarian spot has always offered sidewalk seating, now appreciated more than ever and expanded to offer more socially distance space.

Heirloom Café and Fresh Market

Boulevard

The flower-filled outdoor space at the corner of Chase and Boulevard is a popular brunch destination.

The National

Downtown

Chic sidewalk tables pair with Peter Dale’s Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Pauley’s Original Crêpe Bar

Downtown

This bustling restaurant/bar added more outdoor space this summer.

Ted’s Most Best

Downtown

To-go orders can be enjoyed at this enviable patio. 

White Tiger Gourmet

Normaltown

The picnic tables — and BBQ sandwiches — have always drawn neighborhood regulars. 

This article was originally published in The Red & Black's Fall 2020 Visitors Guide special publication.

 

