Here are a dozen spots with patio and sidewalk seating recommended by the staff of Eat & Drink Athens, GA, The Red & Black's special publication that covers the Athens dining scene.
Blind Pig
West Side
The Atlanta Highway location of this local mini-chain offers spacious, covered patio seating and a huge something-for-everyone menu.
The Café on Lumpkin
Five Points
A plant-filled patio and proper English High Tea make this newcomer an instant crowd pleaser.
DePalma’s
East Side
The Barnett Shoals location of this local favorite has a large covered outdoor area.
Donna Chang’s
Five Points
Savor updated Chinese menu items and organic wines in a sidewalk setting. Take home a pint or two of the house-made ice cream.
El Barrio
Five Points
The outdoor lawn is even more popular now. And who doesn’t love tacos and tequila?
The Expat
Five Points
The suave French bistro fare lends itself to outdoor dining, available on the porch and sidewalk.
As restaurants adjust to COVID-19 protocols and practices, hours and offerings can change. Track detail for these and dozens of other Athens spot with our handy online guide, updated several times a week.
The Grit
Prince Avenue
The Athens classic vegetarian spot has always offered sidewalk seating, now appreciated more than ever and expanded to offer more socially distance space.
Heirloom Café and Fresh Market
Boulevard
The flower-filled outdoor space at the corner of Chase and Boulevard is a popular brunch destination.
The National
Downtown
Chic sidewalk tables pair with Peter Dale’s Mediterranean-inspired menu.
Pauley’s Original Crêpe Bar
Downtown
This bustling restaurant/bar added more outdoor space this summer.
Ted’s Most Best
Downtown
To-go orders can be enjoyed at this enviable patio.
White Tiger Gourmet
Normaltown
The picnic tables — and BBQ sandwiches — have always drawn neighborhood regulars.
This article was originally published in The Red & Black's Fall 2020 Visitors Guide special publication.
