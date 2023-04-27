Athens hosts a variety of drink options offered at the restaurants downtown and around the city. Here is a compiled list of Athens bars that host the best drinks.
Allgood Lounge
Two bars plus a rooftop Tiki lounge makes this a great hangout, whether you’re catching the game or catching up with friends.
Bar Bruno
A new addition to the Five Points food scene, the swanky Bar Bruno is described as a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine expert Greg Smolik and the team behind ZZ & Simone’s.
Blue Sky Bar
A (sort of) secret entrance above Walker’s Pub & Coffee gives this bar a speakeasy vibe. The drink menu boasts more than 100 beers and a serious whiskey list.
Boar’s Head Lounge
Huge indoor and outdoor spaces make this bar a destination for sampling local music.
Clarke’s Collective
Known for its specialty cocktails, Clarke’s is good for socializing and checking out live music. It was renovated in 2021 to include two huge bars.
Cutters Pub
Stellar service, huge screens and excellent drink specials make this downtown bar a prime spot to catch the game or play a round of pool.
The Globe
This cozy spot for a pint recently reopened, offering cozy vibes and stellar pub fare.
HyBar
This rooftop bar at Hyatt Place Athens Downtown offers spectacular 360-degree views of campus and downtown, as well as craft beers, cocktails, frozen drinks and appetizers.
Hi-Lo Lounge
This Normaltown spot is a neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe, sizable beer list and creative cocktails.
Flicker Theatre & Bar
This townie-friendly bar has an adjoining stage that hosts music and film screenings.
Bonus: A large outdoor patio.
Little Kings Shuffle Club
Catering to the local crowd, this bar has plenty of craft beers and a spacious outdoor area.
Magnolias
This classic college-town bar at the edge of campus is known for happy hour specials, Long Island iced tea and shots.
Manhattan Cafe
This quirky hole in the wall is a local favorite thanks to the chill atmosphere and cocktails served with zero pretentiousness.
Plus: There’s always plenty of free popcorn.
Normal Bar
A mellow bar catering to Normaltown locals, this place has an enormous main room and a small outdoor area perfect for date night.
Insider Tip: Order from Automatic Pizza next door for in-bar delivery.
Nowhere Bar
Laid-back and known for darts and pool, this bar was opened by Craig “Sky” Hertwig, a former Georgia All-American who returned to town after an NFL stint.
The Old Pal
Wood-paneled and serious about mixology, this Normaltown bar has a nice selection of whiskeys. Always wanted to try Absinthe or Pastis? This is the Athens destination for it.
Oglethorpe Garage
Built in an old service station on Oglethorpe Avenue, this West Side bar gives you plenty of space to warm up near fire pits on an extensive outdoor patio. You’ll probably watch some motorcycle repairs while you’re there.
SideCar
Mimi Maumus’ new endeavor attached to home.made on Baxter Street features an experimental menu and a fun atmosphere, including an outdoor fire pit for s’mores.
The Pine Bar
Wine is the focus at this upscale bar, where a wood-fired oven turns out flatbreads, shareable items and entrees like wood-fired oysters.
The Rook & Pawn
Have a house cocktail and a snack while playing games at this cafe and bar which stocks almost 600 games ranging from classics like Yahtzee and Risk to strategy challenges like Catan, Histories or Zombicide.
The Root Basement Bar
Located beneath the Pine Bar in Five Points, The Root offers seasonal cocktails, craft beer and an expansive snack menu.
Trappeze
This downtown gastropub has more than 30 beers on draft and over 100 bottles to choose from.
Tropical Bar
Patrons can enjoy merengue, bachata and more at this Latin bar downtown.
Wonderbar Athens
Gamers love playing vintage arcade games over drinks at this downtown bar.
The World Famous
Listen to local music, sample creative cocktails and share plates of food like the Bento Box and poutine.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.