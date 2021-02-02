Whether you plan to surprise a loved one, celebrate Galentine’s with your best friends or simply treat your single self, locally-owned bakeries have your back this Valentine’s Day with a variety of confections.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of four local bakeries that offer everything from fresh bread to multi-tiered cakes — whatever your heart desires.
Batter and Baked
Batter and Baked specializes in cakes, cupcakes and cookies. The shop’s website features a mouth-watering gallery of baker and University of Georgia alumna Alexis Randall’s detailed, decorative work, as well as an online ordering form. Batter and Baked does not have a retail location, but orders come with complementary delivery within a 10-mile radius of Stegeman Coliseum.
Bee’s Knees Bakery
Bee’s Knees offers 14 different daily cupcake flavors on display, and the bakery takes custom orders for cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Other offerings include cake pops, brownies, petit fours and Valentine’s Day-themed gift boxes with two cookies starting at $10. Orders can be placed online and picked up at 1850 Epps Bridge Parkway.
Cecelia’s Cake Shop
Located at 610 N. Milledge Avenue, Cecelia’s Cake Shop offers signature cakes, cupcakes and cookies, as well as wedding cakes and custom cakes. Signature cakes, with flavors like Kentucky Bourbon, Red & Black and Cecelia’s Original Caramel, range from $26-36 and are available for same-day pick-up when ordered before noon.
Independent Baking Co.
Independent offers a variety of baked goods made with locally sourced ingredients, including cookies, scones and pain au chocolat. Don’t have a sweet tooth? Pick up a fresh-baked classic baguette or French country loaf to pair with your romantic, candle-lit dinner — and get a deep dive on Independent’s bread-making process with owner Kevin Scollo here. Special orders and reservations can be made by calling (706) 850-3550.