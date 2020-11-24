As Thanksgiving approaches, Athens shops are making room for the sweet and spiced flavors that come with the holiday season. With so many different options to choose from, The Red & Black has compiled a list of four local places to find desserts and drinks that you can get this holiday season.
Alumni Cookie Dough
For a frozen treat that tastes like a winter wonderland, try Alumni Cookie Dough’s edible chocolate peppermint cookie dough in an ice cream sundae or a milkshake, or simply by itself. Chocolate peppermint cookie dough is Alumni’s flavor of the month, offered alongside other holiday flavors including Grinch sugar cookie and s’mores.
Condor Chocolates
Condor’s peppermint bark is back, with a dairy-free twist. This treat features dark chocolate with crushed peppermint and a drizzle of Condor’s new oat milk white chocolate. The Five Points chocolatier also offers double chocolate peppermint cookies and a new chai latte.
The Grit
For our gluten-free, sweet and spicy option, try The Grit’s apple gingerbread cake. The base of the cake is a spiced molasses batter, made with The Grit’s own gluten-free flour blend. The cake is baked with fresh apples, oats, lemon zest and fresh ginger, and it’s iced with cream cheese frosting.
Jittery Joe’s
For an off-menu delight with all the warmth and sweet pleasure of sitting around a bonfire, try a toasted marshmallow mocha from Jittery Joe’s. Ask for a mocha with your choice of milk and one pump of toasted marshmallow syrup. Be sure to get it hot!