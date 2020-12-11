As colder weather sets in and families stay put for the holidays, many may be searching for festive ways to enjoy the season from the warmth and safety of home. The Red & Black has compiled a list of four locally-based crafts and goodies to battle the cold and celebrate the holiday season.
1000 Faces Coffee’s Solstice holiday blend
The warmth and caffeine of a hot cup of coffee couldn’t be more welcome on mornings with 30-degree temperatures. 1000 Faces Coffee released its first-ever holiday blend, Solstice, which features flavors like apple cider, mulled wine and dark chocolate. Available both in-house and bagged for at-home brewing, this blend was designed “for accompanying quality time with loved ones” and “celebrating the return of gradually longer days.”
3 Porch Farm’s virtual Wreath Making Class
Those who are feeling ambitiously creative may want to check out 3 Porch Farm’s virtual wreath making class. For $40, customers gain lifetime access to a video tutorial on how to make a wreath “from scratch in 3 Porch’s unique style,” led by co-owner Mandy O’Shea. The 40-minute video covers foraging for material, finishing touches and everything in between.
Condor Chocolate’s Hot Cocoa Gift Box
Hot cocoa lovers, rejoice — Condor Chocolates offers its signature hot cocoa mix in a $25 gift box along with homemade mini marshmallows and a Condor mug. The hot cocoa mix can also be purchased individually for $8. Other goodies from Condor’s Holiday Shop include peppermint bark and seasonal winter truffles.
The Georgia Museum of Art’s Family Day To-Go
This week, the Georgia Museum of Art offers free Family Day art kits to pick up and enjoy at home, while supplies last. The “holiday tidings” art kits are available through contactless pick-up at the side entrance of the museum at 90 Carlton St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is also open with free timed tickets for a self-guided Family Day.