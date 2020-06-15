What better way to celebrate Father’s Day on June 21 than to give them a break from the kitchen? You may not be able to go out and celebrate at their favorite restaurant, so surprise a father this year by bringing the restaurant to the table.
Below is a list we’ve pulled together of 5 restaurants currently offering family-size, to-go dinners that you can purchase to show appreciation to the father figure in your life.
Last Resort Grill
Recently reopened, Last Resort Grill has added signature dishes as parchment to-go meals that you can prepare at home for a hot, fresh, at-home experience. Call ahead to order before 2 p.m. for same day pick up times between 3-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. Limited quantities are available.
Donna Chang’s
Donna Changs’ Asian-influenced menu offers a variety of larger dishes, such as General Tso’s Chicken and Very Tasty Tofu, that can be ordered together to create a shared dinner. Add wine by the bottle or a pint of ice cream for added celebration. Order online daily with pickup starting at 4:30 p.m.
Chops & Hops
Chops & Hops, located in Watkinsville, has a family-sized meal on their menu for pick-up that feeds 6-8 people. Dinner rolls, choice of salad and choice of entree are included. Call 706-310-1101 daily between 11-8 p.m. to order, 24-hour notice required.
Mama Jewel’s Kitchen
Mama Jewel’s has casseroles and family meals, such as Shepherd's Pie and Chicken Pot Pie, available on their menu. The casseroles can feed up to four people and are fully cooked, requiring only the simple steps of heating and serving. A 24-hour notice is required for purchase. They are open Tuesday-Friday, 7-2 p.m.; Saturday, 8-2 p.m. and Sunday, 9-2 p.m.
Mama’s Boy
If you already have plans later in the night, opt for a morning breakfast surprise with a Mama’s Boy family-style meal. Be sure to plan ahead and schedule the meal at least 48 hours in advance. Visit their website’s catering tab to make a catering inquiry to get started. Their current operating hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 7-2:30 p.m.
