If you are in need of some inspiration as to where to spend Father’s Day this Sunday, here are 5 local spots that will satisfy any father figure in your life.
ZZ & Simone’s
1540 S. Lumpkin Street, Suite 4
ZZ & Simone’s is one of Athen’s new and coming Italian restaurants, sitting just outside of Five Points. This restaurant is open 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and takes reservations, perfect for those who prefer to plan ahead.
Here, you can enjoy a wide variety of Italian cuisine, from pizza to pasta to seafood. ZZ & Simone’s also offers a vegetarian menu.
Creature Comforts
271 W. Hancock Ave
If you are in the midst of a beer connoisseur, Creature Comforts is a great spot. Located conveniently in downtown Athens, the former tire shop turned brewery is home to an expansive outdoor patio and a wide selection of craft beers. The taproom is open from 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Blind Pig Tavern
312 E Washington St Athens, 2440 W Broad Street and 2301 College Station Rd.
The Blind Pig Tavern is a great option for those who want a more casual dining experience on Father’s Day. The three locations around Athens make this restaurant option convenient to most in the Athens area.
The Blind Pig, as described on their website, is a friendly neighborhood bar and grill. The menu includes your usual bar food; you can count on anything from burgers to wings to salads in front of a big-screen, if that is your cup of tea.
Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Ind Blvd
The Southern Brewing Company is home to an indoor-outdoor venue, to celebrate any occasion. The Southern Brewing Company provides various sours, IPAs, nitros, seltzers and lagers on tap. The brewery is open from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Last Resort
174 W Clayton Street
The Last Resort offers brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner, starting at 5 p.m., on Sundays to fit whatever schedule you may have on Father’s Day. The restaurant has a rich history in the Athens area, dating back to 1966.
Traditional southern methods such as an open fire, grilling, brining, pickling and preserving make the Last Resort’s menu one of a kind.