Election night is Nov. 3rd, and regardless of your political affiliation, it’s likely going to be a long night. Whether you’re constantly refreshing your phone as the numbers roll in or avoiding the internet all week, everyone could use a drink to make the evening a little more bearable.
The Red & Black has concocted five cocktail recipes, including substitutes for mocktail options. (Fun fact: neither President Trump nor Joe Biden drink, according to longtime friends and biographic reports.) Please enjoy responsibly and remember to hydrate. Our tip: Take a sip of water every time you hear the phrase “too close to call.”
Bipartisan Bee’s Knees
- 2 ounces gin
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 1 ounce honey syrup (heat equal parts honey and water in a saucepan until blended)
- Lemon peel garnish
Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a sliver of lemon peel. Make it a mocktail by swapping the gin for non-alcoholic ginger beer.
Faithless Elector
- 2 ounces dark rum
- ½ ounce lime juice
- 5 ounces ginger beer
Pour rum and lime juice into a glass with ice. Top with ginger beer. Exchange the rum for white grape juice to make it a mocktail.
Green New Deal
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- ½ lime, juiced
- 1 tablespoon simple syrup (heat equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan until blended)
- 1 ½ ounces white rum
- ½ cup club soda
Place mint, simple syrup and the lime juice at the bottom of your glass. Muddle for 15 seconds using a muddler or wooden spoon. Add rum, club soda and ice. Add more lime juice or simple syrup to taste. Make it a mocktail by swapping the rum for a half cup of cranberry juice.
Jungle Primary Punch
- 2 ounces vodka
- ¼ cup cranberry juice
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 ounce orange liqueur
- ½ cup club soda
Mix all ingredients together. Add orange slices, maraschino cherries or fresh berries to taste. Make it a mocktail by swapping the vodka and liqueur for a ¼ cup of pineapple juice.
No Sleep ’Til 270
- 4 ounces hot, strong coffee
- 1 ½ ounces whiskey
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 ounce heavy cream
Combine all ingredients into a mug and stir. Add more cream and sugar to taste. Remove the whiskey to make this non-alcoholic and fuel you for a long night of watching returns.
