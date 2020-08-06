Since 2007, the first Friday of every August has been deemed International Beer Day. For those who want to take a break from their domestic brews and embrace the international spirit of the holiday, Athens has a variety of restaurants which serve lesser known imported options.
This Friday, Aug. 7, Beer-lovers can TGIF and celebrate with beer from the Dominican Republic, South Korea and beyond.
D92 Korean BBQ
D92 Korean BBQ opened the doors of its Baxter Street location in February 2019 after a successful debut in Decatur, Georgia. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of Korean barbecue options, as well as brews including Hite Pale Lager and Kloud Original Gravity, both imported from South Korea.
D92 Korean BBQ is open for dine-in from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant also offers delivery through Grubhub.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
This locally-owned Latin American restaurant serves up Dominican cuisine with a full-service bar on Prince Avenue. Punta Cana’s house beer is Presidente, a brand of imported Pilsner produced by Cervecería Nacional Dominicana.
Punta Cana is open daily from noon-7 p.m. and offers pickup and delivery services.
The Royal Peasant
Boasting a menu described on its website as “updated British food and new London fare, with an Indian influence,” this old English-style pub also offers an extensive selection of imported European beer. Some options include Innis & Gunn Scotch Ale, Fuller’s London Pride Ale and Monty Python’s Holy Grail Ale.
The Royal Peasant is open for dine-in from 11:30 a.m.-midnight Monday-Saturday and from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone at (706) 549-7920.
Ru San’s
In addition to its large menu of authentic Japanese cuisine, Ru San’s offers Asahi beer, which is imported from Japan. The small chain restaurant also offers Japanese beer brands Kirin Ichiban and Sapporo, which are now brewed in North America.
Ru San’s is open for dine-in from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and orders can be placed through Uber Eats for pickup and delivery.
Taste of India
On its website, Taste of India says “an Indian experience would be incomplete without an Indian beverage.” The East Athens restaurant offers imported Indian brews including Kingfisher Premium Lager, Haywards 5000 Lager and Taj Mahal Premium Lager.
Taste of India is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and from 4-9 p.m. for dinner. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone at (706) 559-0000.
