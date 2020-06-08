Even if you’re not in Athens, the following restaurants and specialty stores are shipping their goods and merchandise across the country. Your pantry and fridge can be stocked with reminders of the Classic City, from chocolate gift boxes to frozen biscuits — and even that famous Mama’s Boy jam.
Classic City Bee Company
Local flowers fueled the pollinators who made these sweet gifts! Add some Georgia grown honey, with flavor offerings like blueberry and orange blossom, to your next cup of tea. You can also show off the company’s queen bee logo by purchasing merchandise.
Price range: $5-45; order here
Condor Chocolates
With options from a box of gourmet truffles, a bag of Ecuadorian coffee, or a gift box featuring chocolate bars, truffles, strawberry bark and English toffee, Condor Chocolates offers delivery and includes a custom gift enclosure. Free shipping is available for orders over $50.
Price range: $8-65; order here
Farm Cart
Farm Cart is offering shipment by FedEx of a dozen biscuits, so you can order breakfast for next-day delivery. You can also bake biscuits at home by ordering their mix. Merchandise, candles and grits also available for shipment.
Price range: $6.50-45; order here
Jittery Joe's
Jittery Joe’s offers branded coffee for everyone from the Dawgs fan (Attack the Day) to the hipster (Kishi Bashi blend, anyone?). Your caffeine fix from the Athens-based roaster can come from a K-cup or 12-ounce can or bag with your choice of whole bean or medium grind coffee.
Price range: $13.99-87; order here
Mama's Boy
If you’re missing this Athens’ favorite, you can purchase that addictive raspberry jam or even a half dozen biscuits. Squeeze bottle not included. You can also represent this brunch spot across the country by ordering a hat or T-shirt.
Price range: $5.99-22; order here
Piedmont Provisions
Jams, vinegars, teas and more. This regular farmer’s market vendor has a store in Winterville that is currently open for shopping by appointment only. Pro tip: Get the pepper jelly and add it to a cheese plate for a dash of sweet/spiciness to complement cheese.
Price range: $2.75-32.50 order here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.