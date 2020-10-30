Food and voting have developed a deep relationship this election season. Many local chefs, eateries and organizations have offered free food to voters as lines across the state have reached hour-long waits. Although the last day of early voting in Athens-Clarke County is Friday, Oct. 30, there are still about 58% of registered voters in Athens that have yet to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election as of Tuesday, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of six locally-made snacks that are perfect for waiting in line at your local polling station, all under $10. Whether it's for early voting or election day, it's best to be prepared.
The Café on Lumpkin: Power Balls
Swing by this Five Points spot and pick up two “Power Balls” for $3. Made with oats, honey, prunes, dark chocolate, peanut butter and chia seeds, it's a good deal for a quick snack. This combination of ingredients is a cheap way to get essential fats, protein and nutrients in one sweet bite.
Condor Chocolates: Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans
The energy boost you need and the crunch you deserve. If voters are making it to the polls in the morning or during a lunch break, these coffee beans might provide that extra boost of caffeine. Available at the Five Points location for $6.
Daily Groceries Co-op: Homemade sandwiches
With sandwich variations including Cashew Pesto, Spicy BBQ Tempeh, Tempeh Reuben and Tuna Salad, Daily Co-op’s deli “sammies” are easy to grab-and-go. There are vegan and gluten-free options, too, and sandwiches cost less than $8. The grocery store is offering online ordering and in-store pick up on all its products.
Maepole: Greaterade
It's just watermelon juice and a pinch of sea salt, according to N. Chase Street spot Maepole, but Greaterade is an enticing refresher nonetheless. While watermelon juice is mostly water, it also has electrolytes. For roughly $4, it packs a sweet punch.
Nedza’s Waffles: Dough Drop cookies
Nedza’s on S. Lumpkin Street specializes in brunchy items and bubble waffles, but the enormous “dough drop” cookies deserve an honorable mention. Roughly the size of a child's head, these stuffed and covered cookies change flavors weekly. They cost $6 for a pound worth of cookie, and pickup starts at 6 p.m. — good for an evening voter or post-ballot treat, since polls close at 7 p.m.
The World Famous: Honey Pops
As the weather refuses to cool down, these frozen treats made with organic frozen fruit and local honey are perfect for beating the heat in voting lines. The World Famous on N. Hull Street is offering pick-up for its limited menu, and Honey Pops cost $3.
