At the start of every new year, people across the globe pledge to go vegan for the month of January. The campaign, also known as Veganuary, started in the United Kingdom in 2014 before it spread in popularity, according to The New York Times.
Whether you’ve taken the pledge to go vegan for a whole month or are just experimenting with the idea, The Red & Black has compiled a list of six Athens restaurants with vegan options to try this month.
Cali N Tito’s
Many items offered under Cali N Tito’s “Platos Vegetarianos” section either are vegan or can be made vegan by excluding cheese from your order, such as Tito’s Veggie Burrito. If you’d like to enjoy the El Sandwich Cubano Veggie, you’ll have to exclude mayo as well. Although it may be upsetting you can’t order queso dip, don’t worry — you can still enjoy an appetizer of chips and salsa.
Cali N Tito’s on Lumpkin is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The East Side location is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10:30 pm., closed Mondays.
The Grit
Although The Grit is advertised as a vegetarian restaurant, almost anything on the menu can be made vegan with a substitution or exclusion of sour cream and cheese. With menu items ranging from falafel sandwiches to loaded nachos with vegan cheese, The Grit can satisfy almost any craving.
The Grit is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Maepole
The build-your-own-meal style of Maepole lends itself well to eating out while vegan. After picking your base, choose either fritters or tempeh as your protein and any of the sides without dairy to create a vegan-friendly meal.
Maepole is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Mannaweenta
This Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant offers completely vegan vegetable-based meals for $7-8.95. If seven options aren’t enough for you, order on Wednesday when Mannaweenta offers two additional vegan options.
Mannaweenta is open Monday 5-9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Taste of India
Although there are no exclusively vegan options on the lunch menu, Taste of India has a dedicated vegan and vegetarian section on its dinner menu. Options include Bhindi Amchoor, a “mango dusted medley of okra, onions and green bell peppers;” Amritsari Chana, “traditional Punjabi style chickpeas cooked in hearty onion-ginger-tomato sauce” and more, according to the website.
Taste of India is open Monday-Saturday for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 4-9 p.m.
Viva Argentine!
Although Viva doesn’t boast as many vegan options as other restaurants on this list, it does offer three: the black bean empanada, samosa empanada and butternut squash bisque. All of these dishes are available for $4.25.
Viva is open Wednesday-Saturday 4:30-7:30, closed Sunday-Tuesday.