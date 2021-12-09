201206_SY_beechwood holiday market_005.jpg

A clock reads “19 days 'til Christmas” at the Beechwood Holiday Market. The Market took place at the Beechwood shopping center on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Sophie Yaeger / syager@randb.com)

Give a taste of Athens with some of these locally grown or crafted goodies. 

bear hug honey

(Courtesy/Bear Hug Honey)

The shop stocks flavors from around the world, but this homegrown option is a favorite. 

R. Wood Studio

(Courtesy/R. Wood Studio)

Rebecca Wood crafts gallery-worthy ceramics and more homey wares, like this oven-safe casserole dish. 

3 Porch Farm

(Courtesy/3 Porch Farm)

The sustainable farm offers produce and plants for local pickup and ships flowers. 

Piedmont Provisions

(Courtesy/Piedmont Provisions)

Create an instant appetizer pairing this fiery jelly with brie or cream cheese. 

MEplusTEA

(Courtesy/MEplusTEA)

Precious Jones uses her grandmother's lore to create teas and herbal treatments. 

Condor Chocolates

(Courtesy/Condor Chocolates)

The Five Points (and now downtown) fair-trade confectioner offers truffles, bar chocolates and other treats that can be shipped. 

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2021 Eat & Drink special publication. 