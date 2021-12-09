Give a taste of Athens with some of these locally grown or crafted goodies.
Bear Hug Honey
The shop stocks flavors from around the world, but this homegrown option is a favorite.
R. Wood Studio
Rebecca Wood crafts gallery-worthy ceramics and more homey wares, like this oven-safe casserole dish.
3 Porch Farm
The sustainable farm offers produce and plants for local pickup and ships flowers.
Piedmont Provisions
Create an instant appetizer pairing this fiery jelly with brie or cream cheese.
MEplusTea
Precious Jones uses her grandmother's lore to create teas and herbal treatments.
Condor Chocolates
The Five Points (and now downtown) fair-trade confectioner offers truffles, bar chocolates and other treats that can be shipped.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2021 Eat & Drink special publication.