Athens artist and activist Broderick Flanigan first became involved in local politics during the debate over discrimination in Athens businesses, especially the downtown bar scene.
But as he worked with other activists to push for better inclusion, Flanigan also saw that Athens’ black-owned businesses faced their own challenges — lacking access to capital, loans, advertising and marketing. They also did not have input on chambers of commerce.
It was these challenges that led to him to found Enlightened Media Productions. The 501(c)3 nonprofit provides branding, design, consultation and marketing services to black businesses in Athens, as well as providing a centralized list of these businesses. He also helped found the Northeast Georgia Business Alliance, a black business chamber of commerce.
Flanigan stressed that supporting black businesses is only one aspect of fighting for racial justice, saying the black community in Athens also needs better jobs and labor rights, as well as more representation in white-owned workplaces.
“Supporting black businesses and providing capital to black businesses is only one part of keeping black families stable,” Flanigan said. “It’s about jobs and having good jobs and good benefits.”
Now, with the coronavirus crisis, its accompanying economic downturn and nationwide calls for police reform and anti-racist politics, Flanigan hopes people support the black community more during these times.
“In the black community, there's always been an economic crisis. There's not a solid black middle class… even when unemployment is low … they don't have access to those opportunities and jobs.”
If you’re looking to eat and drink at black businesses, we’ve listed six businesses you can support, with recommendations and COVID-19-specific ordering instructions. To see Enlightened Media Productions’ full list of black-owned businesses in Athens, click here.
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
This West Hancock Street spot features pulled pork, brisket and luscious sides. Now open for takeout and delivery. The owner William Hardy prepares many dishes based on family recipes.
Our recommendation: Pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac and cheese.
Operating hours: Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; call 706-613-9799 for pickup, 706-521-3644 for delivery; online ordering available.
Kelly’s Jamaican Foods
Located in Five Points, this restaurant has been serving up authentic Jamaican soul food in Athens for 21 years. You can find the owner and chef, Kelly, in the distinct yellow building almost every day of the week, grilling rain or shine.
Our recommendation: Jerk pork with spicy cabbage, mac and cheese, cornbread and an iced tea.
Operating hours: Five Points location open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; call 706-208-0000 for curbside pickup or order at window. Epps location closed.
Lil Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World
Beau Shell started his business early — at the age of 8 to be precise, growing from one ice cream cart to a truck to a team of teens working for him to a brick-and-mortar store that opened on the Eastside last summer.
Our recommendation: We Can Pecan signature ice cream sandwich
Operating hours: Open Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; order online or call 706-850-8306.
Mannaweenta
The full menu from this Eastside Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant, owned and operated by Haregu Bahtu and her family, is available for takeout and delivery orders.
Our recommendation: Doro wat — spicy chicken simmered in herbs and butter — and of course, injera flatbread.
Operating hours: Currently open for takeout and delivery Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Order delivery through Cosmic and takeout orders by calling 706-850-8422.
Rashe’s Cuisine
Rashe Malcolm, owner of this catering service and organizer of the Culinary Showcase downtown farmers market, adjusted to the pandemic by launching a grocery and meal kit program. Her farm2neighborhood program features “Dash of Delish” bags of veggies and fruits, for $20 (including a free recipe card). For those who are less adept in the kitchen, she also offers heat-and-serve pre-packaged meals. This week’s selection, for example, is smoked chicken, mango-cilantro rice and beet-greens salad for $7 a person.
To order: Flyers are posted on Facebook and orders placed by email at farm2neighborhood@gmail.com
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
The Broad Street restaurant in the bright green building gained international fame in the 1990s when owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “automatic for the people” was used as the title of an R.E.M. album. In the decades since, Weaver has seen crowds ebb and flow, and on several occasions community members have rallied with benefit events.
Our recommendation: Fried chicken with sweet potato souffle and collards.
Operating hours: Open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; order online or call 706-353-7797.
Editor's Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants are adjusting menus, operating hours, takeout and delivery as well as adding dine-in options. Find our guide to restaurants, updated daily, at: redandblack.com/eat-drink/guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.