Each year, May 28 marks National Burger Day. Athens is home to a multitude of restaurants that normally serve up burgers to appease hungry students, football fans and locals. As most Athens restaurants operate under takeout or limited dine-in models, here’s a compilation of restaurants you can patronize that serve up the meanest burgers in Athens — regardless of if it is a “true” beef patty or a plant-based alternative.
Clocked!
Arguably one of the best burger places in town, Clocked sits in the #1 spot for burgers in Athens on Yelp. This popular downtown spot is on Washington Street and is also known for its hot dogs.
Clocked is open every day, 12-8 p.m. and is using a limited menu.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order, or opt to order at the window and eat on-site in their patio space.
Burger price range: $7.75-8.75
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
Sitting on South Lumpkin Street near Five Points, Grindhouse’s menu has eight different styles of burgers to choose from. If that isn’t enough, customers can also choose to build their own burger. Their patty options include beef, turkey, veggie or the Impossible Burger.
Grindhouse is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order.
Burger price range: $5.50-8.50
Heirloom Cafe
Located on North Chase Street, Heirloom’s mission is “creating community, celebrating local farmers and telling a story through food.” You can experience their “Grass fed Burger” with tillamook cheddar, house mustard, chili mayo, grilled onions and shredded iceberg lettuce on a Luna Baking sesame bun.
Heirloom Cafe has dinner available Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m., lunch available Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday for brunch between 10-2 p.m.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order.
Burger price range: $13-14
White Tiger Gourmet
White Tiger calls a 100-plus-year-old building on Hiawassee Avenue home. Though mainly known for their barbecue, White Tiger can also flex their burger skills, boasting seven different burgers on their menu and the ever-changing “Today’s Special” burger.
White Tiger is open Tuesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order.
Burger price range: $7-8.50
Big City Bread
Keeping Athens happy since 1998, this bakery “serve[s] house-made breads, pastries and cakes, plus organic and locally-grown produce, meats and cheeses.” Customers can try their Big City Burger made with all-natural ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a kaiser roll.
Big City Bread is open Tuesday-Sunday, 9-2 p.m. serving brunch/lunch.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order.
Burger price range: $12
The Royal Peasant Pub
Based in Five Points, The Royal Peasant Pub serves a British themed menu in an old-timey space. On offer are the “Royale with Cheese Burger” as well as a lamb burger.
Visit the website to make a call-in or online order.
Burger price range: $12.25
