Though the weather remains in flux, fall has arrived in Athens. Restaurants and catering companies are readying themselves for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and many are now offering pre-orders for the holiday on Nov. 26. Here are six places to order your Thanksgiving favorites this year.
Butt Hutt BBQ
The Macon Highway barbecue joint is taking orders for smoked whole 16-18 pound turkeys until Nov. 22. Call the restaurant at (706) 850-8511 to place your order. Quantities are limited and expected to sell out.
Chuck’s Fish
In partnership with Five Athens and American Lunch, Chuck’s Fish will serve to-go Thanksgiving meals for free to anyone who wants one. Meals will be served through a drive-through or to walk-in guests, with no reservations necessary. Any donations made will benefit Project Safe. Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Lindsey’s Culinary Market is now taking pre-orders for a variety of pan-sized servings of Thanksgiving dishes. Options range from traditional mashed potatoes to less traditional options like a quart of gumbo and sweet desserts like pumpkin cheesecake. There are three different sizes available for side dishes. Place an order on its website or call (706) 353-0558.
Mama Jeanne’s Catering
The catering company is taking orders for Thanksgiving casseroles, pies and other desserts until Nov. 22. To order, email mamajeannescatering@gmail.com, call or text (706) 540-2996 or send a message on Facebook or Instagram.
Nedza’s Waffles
The new Five Points bakery is taking preorders for sweet items like cookies, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls and a savory breakfast casserole. Items must be ordered by Nov. 20 and must be picked up on Nov. 25. Orders can be placed online.
Saucehouse Barbeque
Offering a variety of options, from box lunches to whole turkeys or hams with sides, Saucehouse is taking orders now for Thanksgiving. Orders can be delivered to Athens, Atlanta and surrounding areas. Call (888) 878-7948 ext. 4 or email catering@saucehouse.com to place your order.