Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is annually recognized as Latinx Heritage Month. Athens is home to several restaurants that serve traditional and modern takes on Mexican, Salvadorian, Argentine, Dominican and Cuban food, and many owned and operated by members of the Latinx community. Be sure to check out these restaurants for delicious food, and take a look at this list of other Latinx owned businesses, such as bakeries and grocery stores.
Agua Linda
Agua Linda has two locations, one in Normaltown on Prince Avenue and one in the West Side on Timothy Road. Open since 1999, Agua Linda has a wide menu with various options of Mexican favorites. Orders can be placed online for pickup at either location. The Prince Avenue location is currently not offering table service, but to-go orders can be eaten on its recently covered patio. Delivery orders can be placed on Bulldawg Food or Cosmic Delivery.
Cali N Tito’s
A favorite of both students and locals, Cali N Tito’s originated in 1996 inside a trailer. It now has two sizable locations in Athens. Orders for delivery and pickup from the East Side location can be placed through Bulldawg Food or over the phone at (706) 850-7999. Both locations have large patios, perfect for dining outside. Cali N Tito’s menu offers cubanos, tacu tacu (Peruvian rice and beans), tamales and more.
La Michoacana Es Natural
La Michoacana Es Natural is an ice cream shop that serves a multitude of sweet treats, such as homemade paletas and ice cream. Flavors range from fresh fruits like mango and strawberry to creamier options such as Oreo and cookie dough. For bold customers, cucumber with chili is also an option. Elotes, a more savory treat, were recently added to the menu. The Glenn Carrie Road shop is open for in-person dining from noon-9 p.m. daily. La Michoacana Es Natural also has a food truck that frequently appears at J&J Flea Market.
Taqueria La Parrilla
With three locations, Taqueria La Parrilla — often called “La Pa” — is an Athens classic when it comes to Mexican dining. Orders can be placed online for delivery and pickup. Follow the restaurant on Facebook to stay up to date with which locations are open for dine-in. Taqueria La Parrilla has an expansive menu of burritos, tacos, combination plates and more.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
Punta Cana Latin Grill recently celebrated its one-year anniversary at its location in the Bottleworks. Specializing in Dominican-style food, the restaurant serves plantains, Caribbean tacos, churrasco and more. The restaurant is open for dine-in. Orders for pickup and delivery can be placed online.
Tlaloc
Tlaloc, located on North Prince Street, offers Mexican, Salvadoran and Dominican cuisine, such as pupusas, tortas, chilaquiles and more. It is open for dine-in, and pick-up orders can be placed by calling (706) 613-9301. Daily specials are posted on Tlaloc’s Facebook page.
Viva! Argentine
Located in the Bottleworks as well, Viva! Argentine serves Argentinian cuisine such as empanadas, Argentinian sausages, lomo con papas fritas and more. Viva takes orders by phone at (706) 850-8284 or online for pickup and through Bulldawg Food for delivery. While the inside of the restaurant remains closed, customers are welcome to eat their take-out order on the small patio in front of the restaurant.
