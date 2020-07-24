While a United States passport isn’t going to go very far right now since countries across the globe have banned U.S. travelers, Athens is home to a selection of internationally inspired restaurants which can help fill the void of canceled summer trips. With menu items like fish and chips, tandoori chicken and veggie mofongo, your taste buds can take a trip out of the country even if you can’t.
Cali N Tito’s
At its two locations, Cali N Tito’s serves Latin American cuisine in a quick-service, eclectic setting. The eastside restaurant at La Puerta del Sol currently offers pickup, dine-in and delivery services through Bulldawg Food. Call ahead for pickup at (706) 850-7999. The South Lumpkin location is also offering to-go and dine-in services. Both locations have plenty of patio space for those who wish to dine outdoors. With menu items like tostones (fried plantains) and veggie tacu tacu (Peruvian rice and beans), customers can pretend they’re farther south than Georgia.
Kelly's Authentic Jamaican Foods
Five Points has been home to this Athens staple for 13 years where owner and chef Kelly Codling can be found at the takeout window. Phone orders can also be placed at (706) 208-0000. Kelly’s offers oxtail, barbecue chicken, jerk pork, grilled salmon and more — but act fast, because the authentic Jamaican dishes are known to sell out early in the day.
Mannaweenta
Mannaweenta currently only offers to-go service, and orders can be placed online through Cosmic Delivery or by phone at (706) 850-8422. Owner and chef Haregu Bahtu serves Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes like doro wat (chicken leg simmered in hot spices, herbs and kibbeh) and yebeg tibs (cubes of lamb cooked in onions, tomatoes, seasoned butter, jalapeno pepper and select herbs and spices) with injera (bread) or rice. The award-winning restaurant in East Athens has been open since 2015.
Taste of India
After closing its downtown location, Taste of India reopened on Gaines School Road in East Athens. The restaurant has just opened its patio for lunch and dinner service Monday through Saturday and is also taking to-go orders by phone at (706) 559-0000 or online through Cosmic Delivery. The restaurant offers lunch specials that include an entree, rice, naan and salad or veg pakora. Dinner entrees include vegetarian options like paneer bhuna (cheese cubes in a ginger cream sauce with broccoli or mushrooms) and specialty options like butter chicken.
Thai Spoon
Located in downtown Athens, Thai Spoon currently only offers takeout and delivery, and orders can be placed online through Bulldawg Food or by phone at (706) 850-7999. Thai Spoon has been open on North Lumpkin Street since 2006. The menu has rice dishes like Thai fried rice and noodle dishes like pad thai as well as grander chef’s specials like spicy basil roasted duck and lamb panang curry.
The Royal Peasant Pub
A Five Points favorite, The Royal Peasant is a British-inspired pub that is currently offering pickup and dine-in services. Take a theoretical trip across the pond and order fish and chips or bangers and mash. With football (or, to Americans, soccer) back on in Europe, the pub has begun streaming games again so patrons can enjoy a match and a pint. Royal Peasant recently celebrated their 10th anniversary of being open.
Viva Argentine!
Viva is currently offering orders by phone at (706) 850-8284 or online for pickup and on Bulldawg Food for delivery, and customers can eat their take-out order on the Bottleworks patio. Open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner only, Viva serves items like empanadas and pastel de papa (an Argentinian Shepherd’s Pie). According to their website, the restaurant's cuisine is inspired by owner and executive chef Gaby Lindsey’s mother, Elena. Their cupcakes, while not strictly an international item, are also not to be missed.
