As the weather cools, restaurants, bars and coffee shops bring out their autumnal offerings. New menu items featuring pumpkin, squash and seasonal spices are starting to appear around Athens, so here are seven places in Athens that are now featuring special fall items.
1000 Faces Coffee
The North Thomas Street coffee shop is preparing to serve three fall drinks. The golden milk is made with oat milk, ginger and fall spices. Two new lattes are the “Spice World," with maple syrup, brown sugar, orange peel and spices, and the “Rolls Royce” which has caramel, brown sugar and cinnamon — both have espresso. Until further notice, the coffee shop is closed for cleaning, according to social media posts.
The Café on Lumpkin
The Café on Lumpkin has added seasonal options including pumpkin bisque, butternut squash soup and pumpkin bread, with special daily offerings posted on its Instagram story. The Five Points restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m-6 p.m., offering both dine-in and takeaway service on an outdoor patio.
Condor Chocolates
The specialty coffee and chocolate shop has two fall truffle offerings: “Earl Grey Caramel” and “Orange Orgeat.” Condor Chocolates also makes a pumpkin spice latte to satisfy that seasonal coffee craving. The store also sells a take-home s’mores kit that includes house-made marshmallows, two chocolate bars and organic graham crackers. The kit is sold out now, but check back on its website to see if it becomes available again.
Donna Chang’s
Five Points restaurant Donna Chang’s recently reopened its patio and now offers a seasonal sweet potato hash. It’s vegetarian-friendly and made with sweet potato, pickled golden raisins and scallions, and it’s served with spicy honey miso sauce. Along with patio service, the restaurant offers online ordering for pick-up orders.
Molly’s Coffee Company
Keeping things fun, Molly’s Coffee Company offers a “Treat-or-Treat Yourself Molly’s Mocha,” a fall-themed beverage made with house-made pumpkin spice syrup and chocolate syrup from Condor Chocolates. The Macon Highway cafe is open for drive-through orders only. Don’t forget to ask which KiKi’s Bakeshop pastries are available when ordering.
Normal Bar
The Normaltown bar recently added fall cocktails and beers to its menu. The “White Buffalo” is made with bourbon, coffee stout syrup and almond milk, and the “Turkish Mule” is made with vodka, lime and ginger beer. Grab a seasonal drink and catch a Georgia football game, as the bar plans to show games on its patio.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
The Argentinean restaurant offers a rotating selection of cupcake flavors, including fall specialty flavors such as pecan pie, pumpkin spice and chocolate pumpkin. Now open for Friday and Saturday lunch service, it also offers squash casserole empanadas and sausage and kale soup. Check its Instagram for daily specials.
