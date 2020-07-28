This year, July 29 isn’t just any old Wednesday — it's also National Chicken Wing Day. Celebrate this deliciously obscure holiday at one of Athens' several restaurants which serve this saucy game day favorite. Although not all restaurants have reopened for dine-in service, most currently offer pickup or delivery options.
Amici Italian Cafe
Amici Italian Cafe is a small Georgia-based chain with a location in downtown Athens. While mostly serving Italian food, Amici offers boneless and bone-in chicken wings in six different flavors.
Orders for pickup or delivery can be placed on Bulldawg Food and Cosmic Delivery, and Amici is open for dine-in service.
Amici is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Blind Pig Tavern
With three locations in Athens, Blind Pig Tavern has 13 kinds of sauces for its jumbo wings. The restaurant goes so far as to say on its menu that customers won’t be refunded if the wings are “too hot for your taste.” The chain’s hottest flavor is called “Ninja,” but it also offers tamer options like teriyaki and honey BBQ.
Blind Pig’s hours vary by location, but all three restaurants are open every day. All locations are now open for limited capacity dine-in. Delivery from the Westside and downtown locations can be placed here, and Eastside delivery can be ordered here. Pickup orders can also be placed online.
J.Buffalo Wings
J.Buffalo Wings is another Georgia-based chain with locations on Alps Road and Epps Bridge Parkway in Athens. J.Buffalo offers both boneless and bone-in wings with 14 different sauce flavors. J.Buffalo also offers combo meals of wings with fries or fried rice.
Hours vary between the two locations, but both are open every day. Orders for pickup and delivery can be placed on Uber Eats and Cosmic Delivery.
J.R. Crickets
J.R. Crickets is a chain with locations in Georgia and Virginia. Fans of FX’s show “Atlanta” will remember an episode which featured its original Midtown location and an off-the-menu order.
The restaurant’s motto is “Chicken is Chicken, But the Wing is the Thing!” — J.R. Crickets offers only bone-in wings with 11 sauces, including its “specialty” combination flavor sauces.
J.R. Crickets on Hawthorne Avenue is open 1-8 p.m Tuesday-Saturday. Delivery and pickup orders can be placed on DoorDash.
Locos Grill & Pub
Locos Grill & Pub, a popular restaurant for families, has two locations on the Eastside and Westside of Athens. Locos offers classic bone-in wings, boneless wings and roasted wings with 11 different sauces.
Orders can be placed online for pickup and delivery. Locos is also open for dine-in service, and both locations are open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.
Wing Zone
Wing Zone is a national chain with three locations in Georgia, one of which is in downtown Athens. Wing Zone offers bone-in and boneless wings with 17 different sauce flavors.
Order can be placed online for pickup and delivery through Wing Zone or through Bulldawg Food. Wing Zone is open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to midnight on Sunday.
The World Famous
The World Famous is known for its drinks on North Hull Street, but it also offers a menu of bar food which includes wings. The World Famous offer two sauce options for its wings, including hot sauce or house-made barbecue sauce.
Orders can be placed by calling (706) 543-4002 for pickup. Delivery orders can be placed online with Uber Eats or DoorDash. The World Famous is also open for dine-in noon to midnight Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.
