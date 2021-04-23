With an abundance of local options for carbs and sweets, here's a baker's dozen selection of places to indulge.
Bee’s Knees Bakery
Specializing in cakes doesn’t stop this Epps Bridge Parkway bakery from offering other treats, such as cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, savory cheese straws and six flavors of gooey bars.
Cecilia’s Cake Shop
This Milledge Avenue shop offers custom cakes as well as cupcakes and cookies. Signature cake flavors include Red & Black, Kentucky Bourbon and Cecilia’s Original Caramel.
Condor Chocolates
Chef Peter Dale and his brother, Nick, pay tribute to their heritage at Condor, using fair-trade cacao from their mother’s native country, Ecuador. In addition to bar chocolate and truffles, the Five Points cafe serves coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Pro tip: Truffles and toffees from Condor are gorgeously packaged and great for gifting.
Four Fat Cows
This Baxter Street ice cream shop boasts a large menu of flavors, such as brown butter peanut butter cookie and huckleberry cobbler.
Hodgson’s Pharmacy
This drugstore, which has served Athens since the 1950s, operates a tiny soda fountain with drinks and treats. The menu features fresh limeade, malts, floats, old fashioned sundaes and hand-dipped ice cream for just $1.25 a scoop!
Independent Baking Co.
Five Points residents head here early for fresh-from-the-oven French breads. For everyone else, this cozy bakery is a destination for a cafe au lait, croissants or the signature morning roll, a luscious swirl of cinnamon and pastry.
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World
High schooler Beau Shell has been selling frozen treats from carts and trucks since he was 8 years old. His vision became reality with the opening of this East Side shop featuring shakes, sundaes and scoops of all kinds.
Nedza’s
After five years of working a food truck, founder Joe Nedza settled down in Five Points serving up compliments and donuts daily. The menu also includes bubble waffles stuffed with ice cream, dough drop cookies and breakfast favorites like biscuits and hot chicken sandwiches. Don’t miss locally-roasted Boom Time coffee.
Sweetie Pie by Savie
This East Side bakery has roots in Bangkok. For takeout, try a buttery scone with Thai tea. Owner Savie Arnold, who supplies desserts for local restaurants, also creates custom cakes for weddings and special occasions.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Opened by a UGA alumnus, this downtown bakery offers customizable donuts with options such as maple icing and bacon. Open every day, and until 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, you can satisfy a craving at just about any time.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2021 Eat & Drink special publication.