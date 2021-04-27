Explore Athens on tap with this quick tour of the city's breweries and tasting rooms.
Akademia Brewing Company
In addition to original beers and guest brews, Akademia serves wine and cocktails and offers lunch and dinner at its spacious location just off Atlanta Highway. The brewpub has expanded its patio for additional seating.
Athentic Brewing Company
The newest addition to Athens’ beer scene is located in Normaltown and officially opened in August 2020. The brewery offers curbside pickup, indoor and patio seating and emphasizes socially distanced events so patrons can enjoy its variety of beers, including fruit-filled saisons and a Japanese-inspired rice lager.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Displayed through the windows of an old tire factory is the Creature Comforts downtown tasting room, where patrons can get year-round favorites such as Athena or Bibo, or try special edition brews. The brewery also sells 4- and 6-packs to go, and patrons can sit outside in the brewery’s expanded, covered patio area. Creature Comforts will be expanding to Los Angeles.
Normaltown Brewing Co.
Specializing in small-batch, $6-a-pint New England-style brews, the brewery offers a constantly changing selection of beer on tap. The small brewery is located in the historic Chase Street Warehouses.
Southern Brewing Company
This Athens-born brewery celebrated five years in the summer of 2020. At its Highway 29 spot just outside the loop, patrons can try staple and seasonal brews in a huge indoor and outdoor space.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Since its founding in 2002, Terrapin has become Athens’ most widely distributed beer. Popular brews include Hopsecutioner, and Luau Krunkles but visitors can sample more unusual creations, such as hemp-infused sours and chocolate milk stouts. A gift shop and outdoor grassy area distinguish the Newton Bridge Road brewery.
