Feeling adventurous? These supermarkets offer ingredients not normally sold in typical markets, including specialty honey and imported foods. Some of these places also offer cooked food while you shop! How can you turn that down?
Achachi International Market
A newer addition to Athens, Achachi International Market is located on Milledge Avenue and stocks a wide variety of products from Indonesia, Pakistan, West Africa and Asia. Check out the variety of fresh produce, seafood and halal meats.
Bear Hug Honey Company
This cozy store in the heart of downtown carries pure raw honey, and honey with infused flavors. Pick up beeswax candles carved into detailed shapes and characters, bath products and other gifts worth buzzing about.
Costa de Jalisco
This Barber Street store stocks a colorful array of packaged and canned products from Mexico and Central America as well as exquisitely displayed produce. The real highlight is the meat, seafood and poultry counter.
Facebook: CostaDeJalisco2
Daily Groceries Co-Op
This co-op on Prince Avenue stocks organic and local foods, including fresh bread delivered fresh Monday through Saturday. Select from bulk items or vegan and vegetarian convenience foods, like soups and sandwiches.
Earth Fare
The community importance of this compact supermarket that specializes in organic and non-GMO products was underscored when it briefly closed in 2020. Reopening later that year following corporate restructuring, the Five Points market attracted even more fans. In town for a visit? Check out the deli counter.
Fooks Foods
Karen Fooks’ shop on South Milledge Avenue holds a world of discoveries. Whether you are looking for fresh Asian produce, homemade noodles or convenience foods from India or Thailand, Fooks stocks essentials from a variety of cuisines. The shelf of housewares and utensils always yields interesting and useful finds.
Facebook: Fooks-Foods
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop
A wide selection of high-end cheeses and wines is stocked at this Normaltown store. For easy appetizers at home, pick up a pint of pimento cheese or some specialty tinned fish. Browse the grocery aisle for every ingredient essential to a charcuterie board.
The Lark Winespace
Both a tasting spot and a wine shop, this Prince Avenue store specializes in sustainable wine and cocktail goods. It offers a rotating tasting menu to showcase a variety of foreign and domestic wines. A selection of specialty tinned fish and other goodies make hosting a cocktail party easy.
Opa Robby’s Market
The colorful Atlanta Highway shop offers local produce, along with jams, pickles and prepared foods, such as soups and casseroles. At this family business, old recipes are given a healthy twist, like shepherd’s pie topped with cauliflower.
Facebook: OpaRobbysMarket
The People’s Pantry at Figment
This shop features a mind-blowing array of products. Staff focus on stocking locally and regionally produced goods like Rock House Creamery cheeses, fresh tempeh and snack novelties from home.made. At this Baxter Street shop you can sip on seasonal flavors of Figment Kombucha served on tap while you browse.
Instagram: peoples_pantry
Supermarket El Camino Real
Located on North Avenue, this grocery store offers a wide selection of products, produce and freshly baked goods. If you get hungry while shopping, this supermarket doubles as a Mexican restaurant with a variety of options including tortas, flautas, sopes and all kinds of tacos, most under $2.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.