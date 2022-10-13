Jason Thrasher first visited Athens in 1993. During that trip, the well-known local photographer ate at The Grit, an artsy, local vegetarian restaurant, for the first time. A couple months later, while on the fence about transferring to The University of Georgia, he decided to apply to work at the restaurant. He told himself that if he got the job, he would stay in Athens. Since 1994, the city has been his home.
“[The Grit] is the most beautiful renovation of a building, it has so much heart and soul,” Thrasher said. “What they did to it when they built the place plus the energy of the owners and the staff and the food … I mean, everything about it was original and wonderful.”
Following 30 years of serving the Athens community, The Grit closed its doors on Friday, Oct. 7. Since the closure was first announced on Sept. 22 due to changes during the pandemic, The Grit’s social media has been flooded with responses of sorrow and fond memories about the restaurant.
Through the years
Jessica Greene has been the sole owner of The Grit for 15 years since the death of Ted Hafer, her husband, with whom she bought the restaurant in 1996. Since the restaurant’s opening, ownership has gone through a few changes.
Melanie Haner Reynolds and Jennifer Hartley first opened The Grit in 1986 and two years later, Jenna Schuh bought the building. Schuh moved The Grit to its Prince Avenue location in 1990, and remained owner until Greene and Hafer came along.
The Grit served a fully vegetarian menu, but it attracted people with all types of palates.
“It was a place that I liked to bring people who had never had vegetarian food,” said Rachel Watkins, the operations and events director of Avid Bookshop. “And sometimes they didn’t even realize it till they got there.”
The Grit was also a popular spot for artists and musicians to congregate, especially in the 1990s, Thrasher said.
“I met everybody [while working there],” Thrasher said. “I remember clearly waiting on the staff of Flagpole Magazine and becoming friends with those guys and then shortly after that doing covers for Flagpole. And I waited on legitimate rock stars. I waited on punk rock heroes of mine, I waited on Vic Chesnutt. Everybody I wanted to know came in The Grit, especially that time period. In my eyes, I met the community.”
Building community
There is never one answer to the question “What is the best thing to order at The Grit?”
Popular responses may include the Mondo Burrito, a large, open-faced vegetarian burrito, or maybe even the Golden Bowl, a bowl with Grit-style tofu cubes sauteed with soy sauce and nutritional yeast served over brown rice.
But there were some reasons people flocked to The Grit that had nothing at all to do with the menu.
The employees of The Grit created a family of sorts — one that they would never forget.
“I just thought it was such a cool community of folks,” said Jesse Donck-Rains, an employee since January 2020. “Everyone who worked there now and then was just so tightly-knit. I think that’s the true legacy of the restaurant: the community of people that have been created through working there.”
In that community, it became a safe space for those who might not feel accepted in other environments.
“One of the best things that was about working at The Grit was that it was such like a fun environment for gay people and queer people,” said Aaron Turner, an employee since June 2021. “And I feel like you don’t get that at a lot of other workplaces.”
Trouble in paradise
For this reason, it was all the more shocking for Turner when he and other employees were told of the closure only two weeks before it was to happen. Turner was called about the news the night before The Grit posted on social media, he said.
“I think a lot of people knew the day before the Wednesday [it was announced],” Donck-Rains said. “ I just don’t think they did their due diligence to let everyone know. And I don’t think that was intentional. But, I do think it’s a problem. Not everyone knew. I also think we have 43 people on staff. It was just a kind of an unfortunate mistake.”
Currently, there is a GoFundMe to support the former employees of The Grit who were affected by the closing. The GoFundMe was created by Sage Meneses, a former employee of The Grit, according to Donck-Rains. The description for the fundraiser highlights solidarity with the LGBTQ+ staff members and mentions several allegations about The Grit management, including claims about “walls of discrimination or tokenism.”
Moreover, in addition to thousands of statements on social media mourning the restaurant’s closure and hundreds of customers heading for final meals at the Prince Avenue location, there have also been some allegations by staff claiming mistreatment from the owner, Jessica Greene.
Leading up to the announcement of the restaurant’s closure, Turner described being “unhappy” with business practices there.
When The Red & Black attempted to contact Greene for comment prior to the closure, she stated she did not want to talk to reporters.
On Oct. 7, The Grit’s last day of business, employee Alan Shorey alleged on Twitter that he was “screamed at and flipped off by the owner of Grit” after a coworker attempted to take a sign that was painted by the owner’s late husband. Turner made a private post on Instagram that supported this account and further specified that the owner was Greene.
The Grit’s legacy
Despite some controversy toward the restaurant’s end, Grit lovers of the past and present continue to hold onto their positive memories of the place.
Thrasher had his first date with his wife there. On the nights before both of their two children were born, they dined in the same booth from that date.
Watkins, whose children are now grown up, would buy every single one of their birthday cakes from The Grit.
“It didn’t matter that they were vegan,” Watkins said. “They just tasted great. But, I remember at some point when they were old enough to know what vegan was, they were incredulous that they could make a cake that great and not [put] butter and eggs in it.”
Artwork from employees and local artists hung on the walls of the restaurant.
Iconic pieces included a 3D photograph of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, a Michael Mahaki coffee cup and a portrait of the late Jeremy Ayers, a prominent figure in the Athens art community, Thrasher said.
“I’ve looked at those [pieces of art] as much as I’m looking at stuff that I own,” Thrasher said
Watkins, Thrasher, Donck-Rains and Turner all expressed that they never expected The Grit to close. It was an Athens landmark that still somehow couldn’t survive, and for Watkins, it highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.
“You’ve got to put your money where your mouth is, and you’ve got to spend money at local businesses that you want to be around,” Watkins said. “Avid Bookshop is one of those businesses. We want y’all to come. People think that businesses like The Grit will always be around and obviously, that’s not true.”
The Grit cookbook, a collection of the restaurant’s beloved recipes, is currently out of print. Since the closure announcement, it’s been widely sold out and resold at “astronomical” prices, Watkins said. Avid Bookstore, a locally owned bookshop, will be getting more copies sometime in the future and selling them for only $19.95.
“I think The Grit’s greatest accomplishment in the time that I’ve been there has nothing to do with the food or the restaurant,” Donck-Rains said. “It’s created this really great community that I was very lucky to be a part of, and I think that community will need a place to go. Not a lot of restaurants are as inclusive as The Grit was at times, and I think that the employees and some past managers created a really amazing space.”