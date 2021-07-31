Alejandro Tamez stands focused beside a stove on a routine Wednesday afternoon, where for the next half hour, his only concern is to hover above a pot filled with collard greens.
Collard greens aren’t the reason customers line the drive-thru at Tamez Barbecue, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant located on West Broad Street. The batch might not even complement the main dish until the following day, but to Tamez, to have any less attention is unacceptable, even for a simple side.
“[Alejandro] is very particular about his cooking,” said Ramon Funes, Tamez’s older brother and owner of Top Dawg Tire in Athens. “He’s always like, ‘If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right. We’re going to do it like this, and we’re going to do it like that, and I’m not buying anything. I’m making everything,’ because he wants his product to be a certain way.”
Tamez Barbecue opened in October 2020, seven months after the pandemic began to tentatively — and in some instances, permanently — close businesses in Athens.
Only a few barstools set the restaurant’s indoor seating, but the aqua blue, 1950s-style building served as a perfect place for the restaurant’s opening during the pandemic, Tamez said, because it’s mostly takeout. Packing chopped brisket, pulled pork and sides into Styrofoam cups and plates to deliver through the drive-thru is his principal business strategy, anyway.
“The places that got hit the hardest [by the pandemic] are the nicest restaurants because those are about not just the food, but ... the experience,” Tamez said. “And here, it’s not so much about the experience; it’s about the food.”
Finding a focus
Tamez’s awareness for details started as a child, Funes said, and has made its way into the fabric of Tamez Barbecue. He refuses to use store-bought potato salad. He spent nearly one month settling on how to bake the restaurant’s cookies. In one batch, the edges may have been too crispy. In another, it might’ve been the consistency. Funes could hardly tell the difference.
As attentive to details as Tamez is, he admits to not having much direction while in high school at Oconee County. At 18, he worked in construction with Funes. His desire to cook wouldn’t come until he was 25 years old.
Because of the Great Recession, Tamez’s career in construction collapsed just five years after it began.
“There was a surplus of homes, and nobody was building,” Tamez said. “So I was forced out of it.”
Losing his construction job was only one obstacle at the time. He also didn’t own a vehicle. His next occupation needed to be within walking distance, which forced him to take a dishwashing job at Cracker Barrel and a part-time job at Porterfield Tire with Funes.
“I was really desperate for anything that was consistent after dealing with construction,” he said.
Working at Cracker Barrel introduced him to the fast-paced atmosphere of the cooking industry. A quick promotion to cook in the country-style restaurant was all he needed to consider making it a lasting career.
“I’d worked three or four different trades, and cooking just seemed to give me the most fulfillment,” Tamez said. “I liked it the most, so instead of jumping around doing this, doing that, I felt like I should just focus on cooking.”
Tamez searched for employment in any of Athens’ finer restaurants with no initial success.
He wanted to work at Farm 255, a restaurant that specialized in serving organic, farm-fresh ingredients. He said he went there on his lunch break nearly every Tuesday for two months just to speak to its head chef at the time. His persistence wasn’t rewarded with acceptance.
“Basically, he gave me the runaround,” Tamez said.
One restaurant to another
In 2011, a high school friend introduced Tamez to a chef at Etienne Brasserie in Athens. They spoke mostly about their shared interest in cooking, and it led to a stage offer.
A stage is an unpaid, short-term internship, but it opened a door for Tamez. He accepted without hesitation.
“You don’t get paid. You go in and you work, so that’s what I did,” Tamez said. “That was my first real kitchen [experience]. I didn’t even know how to hold a knife because I didn’t learn that at Cracker Barrel.”
After a month and a half at Etienne Brasserie, Tamez received and accepted a job offer. He still wanted to make it into the kitchen at Farm 255, though, so when he noticed it was led by a new chef, Whitney Otawka, he sought it again.
Otawka offered Tamez a stage despite still not having much experience. Shortly after, he was offered the job. She said she noticed from the start that Tamez wanted to cook for his passion of cooking, not cash.
“He really took [my advice] to heart,” Otawka said. “He really listened to things I was trying to show him, and he wanted to make a career out of it.”
Tamez finds it therapeutic to be in the kitchen, where progress is gradual. Seeing the smallest of improvements instilled confidence and a sense of control of his life that he said he wouldn’t have felt otherwise.
“I felt like sometimes, in periods in my life, being at home felt kind of hard,” Tamez said. “Maybe I was a little depressed, or maybe I was not feeling good about certain things that I felt like I couldn’t really control. But when you go into the kitchen, you have to leave that behind and just focus on the kitchen. That’s something you control way more.”
Farm 255 closed in July 2013 and forced Tamez to search for his next step. He said he could have moved to Atlanta to work at Empire State South, but he wasn’t fond of living in the city.
Instead, Tamez followed Otawka to cook at Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island, starting a spree of stints at restaurants worldwide. He cooked at Minero in Charleston, South Carolina, Baest in Denmark and Quintonil in Mexico City, which was rated as a top-25 restaurant in the world by Eater in 2019. He also helped open Cinco y Diez in Athens, a Mexican-style restaurant that has since closed.
Quintonil was far from easy, but the reward of cooking at a place with prestige, even if for only two months, far outweighed the thought of an early departure. Cooking there came with the most challenging days of his life, he said — partially a result of the chef’s brutally honest and old-school style of leading.
“I think for him, it was an intensity that he hadn’t experienced before,” Otawka said. “It’s a very different vibe than the person that Alejandro is. Alejandro’s very giving. He’s very kind. He’s not someone who’s going to lash out at someone.”
Barbecue’s beginnings
After ending the stage at Quintonil, Tamez returned to cook on Cumberland Island with Otawka and her husband, Ben Wheatley, and developed a deep interest in barbecue. He’d cook at gatherings with friends or when visiting Funes in Athens. He was obsessed with discovering different techniques from videos via MasterClass and YouTube.
“[Barbecue] just sunk its claws into him,” said Bree Tamez, his partner and mother to their young daughter, Matilda Tamez. “And now he’s reading as much as he can about it.”
In December 2019, Bree and Alejandro Tamez decided to move to Michigan to be with her family. They were stay-at-home parents for the first three months after Matilda was born, hoping to ease into parenthood, but three months quickly turned to six because of the pandemic, Tamez said.
There weren’t many opportunities to cook while living in Michigan, Bree said. Tamez thought he might never cook in a kitchen again. Without food connections and in need of employment, the family chose to move to Athens in July 2020 so Tamez could work with Funes again at Porterfield Tire. He was back where he started.
Tamez said he’d toy with the thought of working a simple 9-to-5 job because it’d allow for more time with his family, but he needed to cook. Funes convinced him to sell barbecue outside of his tire shop each weekend, and without much advertisement, Tamez sold everything he had.
The appeal of opening a restaurant then started to build. After all, Tamez knew how to run a restaurant, and Funes knew how to operate a business.
Rather quickly, Tamez had everything needed for his restaurant with the help of those around him. His smoker came at a discount because it was from the family of a friend. His nephew knew of someone to turn to for wood. Funes helped prepare the building, which had previously housed Walter’s Barbecue, JB Ribs BBQ and Hollis Famous Ribs from 1984-2011.
“It seemed like all the ingredients were there for this to happen,” Tamez said. “I didn’t have to push too hard any which way. It all came together rather quickly and easily. There wasn’t much resistance to do it.”
Making it work
Tamez’s earliest kitchen experiences came as a 5-year-old standing on a chair to cook tortillas with his mother and grandmother, and like the foods at Tamez Barbecue, they had to be handmade.
“My grandmother refused to buy pre-made stuff,” Funes said. “[Alejandro] might not remember it, but he was always around the kitchen.”
Tamez lived in his native city of Houston, Texas, until he moved to Athens at 10 years old. Barbecue is king there, and burritos are just as coveted. He said he stops by local burrito restaurants whenever he’s in Texas to visit family. Before moving to Athens, it was a weekend tradition.
Tamez felt he needed to pair his Texas origins and Mexican heritage at Tamez Barbecue. With the restaurant financially struggling after it opened, he added breakfast burritos to the menu.
“We weren’t making it with just barbecue, so we had to adapt,” Tamez said. “And now [breakfast burritos] do well enough that it pays our labor.”
As is common while owning a young restaurant, Tamez doesn’t know how successful it will become, but he said his account of regular customers continues to grow. He’s hoping to circumvent 70-plus hour work weeks in the near future so he can spend more of those hours with his family. Increasing staff to sell barbecue on more days than the current Tuesday to Saturday schedule is also on his figurative list of to-dos.
Tamez doesn’t plan, or want, to leave Athens, with his family and business now settled in the Classic City. His fulfillment from cooking remains as it always has been.
“In cooking, there’s always something to learn. There’s always something to push yourself,” he said. “That’s something that I will never stop doing here.”