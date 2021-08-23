“Once we got to the cookie dough cafe [in New York City], it just was one of those lightning-strike moments,” Jennifer Dollander said.
Dollander took a trip to New York with her daughter, Stephanie, a few years ago. The pair had been to the city before and seen the main tourist attractions, so she did research to find “other fun stuff to do.”
Online, she stumbled across a cookie dough cafe in Greenwich Village. “I never even knew such a thing existed,” Dollander said.
Dollander placed a visit to the cookie dough cafe at the top of her list of things to do. When she and her daughter got off the subway in Greenwich Village, Dollander saw students from nearby New York University, and the area reminded her of Athens, she said.
“I just thought, ‘Athens has got to have one of these,’” Dollander said about visiting the cafe and sampling the cookie dough.
Dollander could not open one like the cafe in Greenwich Village because that company does not offer franchises, so she called her husband Mike Dollander to enlist his support in starting a cafe in Athens.
Mike Dollander did research on the retail cookie dough industry and came up with some revenue figures. Because the cookie dough is prepared in mixers, not ovens, the equipment costs are moderate, Mike Dollander said.
“It looked like a nice revenue-generating business with pretty low overhead, which it doesn't take a business genius to say, ‘that's probably not a bad combination,’” Mike Dollander said. Still, he wondered if enough customers would come to the shop.
His wife assured him they would come. “Thankfully, I listened to her, and she was right,” Mike Dollander said.
Before opening her cafe, Jennifer Dollander refined her cookie dough recipe. Cookie dough often has eggs and raw flour, which can cause illness when eaten uncooked. Through research, she found a way to eliminate eggs from the recipe and heat-treat the flour to 165 degrees so it's safe.
As a bonus, a customer can take any uneaten cookie dough home and bake it, she said.
Jennifer and Mike Dollander — both University of Georgia alumni — named their venture Alumni Cookie Dough. The couple opened the first cafe on North Thomas Street in January 2019.
“Originally, it wasn't supposed to grow,” Mike Dollander said. “[We] just thought it would be really kind of a neat thing to have a little family business.”
Soon, the couple had serious inquiries about franchising. The plan now is to open about four franchises each year, he said.
When you walk into the Alumni Cookie Dough cafe, it “screams” University of Georgia, Jennifer Dollander said. All of the cafes will have red, black, white and silver colors.
Peyton Morrow works part-time at the shop while taking nursing classes at Athens Technical College. She said the milkshakes are her favorite item on the menu, which include a scoop of cookie dough blended with enough ice cream to fill a large cup, she said.
Jittery Joe’s Coffee, which is also headquartered in Athens, developed a specific roast for the cafe, Jennifer Dollander said. All of the Alumni Cookie Dough cafes will sell this blend of coffee. “We just thought that was a neat way to spread Athens around the country,” she said.
As the cafe grows, Mike Dollander stays in the background, keeping an eye on the numbers and giving the credit to his wife.
“She's the creative genius that does all of the marketing and makes all the cookie dough,” Mike Dollander said.