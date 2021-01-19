It’s the month for resolutions and new habits, and for those taking part in the conventionalities that come with the first of the year, The Eat & Drink team has you covered.
Maybe you’re just “Sober Curious,” you had a rough December or you’re simply an annual participant of “Dry January.” Whatever the case, here’s a categorical breakdown of non-alcoholic drinks and where to find them in Athens.
Kombucha
This fizzy, fermented drink might seem out of your comfort zone, but the folks at Figment swear there’s something for everyone. Figment’s ginger lemongrass kombucha has similar flavors to that of a classic lager, and the rose petal/plum variation is said to mimic the flavors of a rosé. Figment is on tap at Maepole and cans are for sale at Molly’s Coffee Company. Keep in mind that kombucha has limited quantities of alcohol, usually less than 0.1%.
Mocktails, shrubs and spirits
Non-alcoholic cocktails are often criticized for their inability to be taken seriously. Five Points Bottle Shop and the Northside and Westside Bottle Shops are now stocked with Seedlip, a non-alcoholic distilled spirit for an alternative to fruity mocktails. Seedlip spirits come in three flavors with multiple cocktail recipe possibilities. For other options in a bar setting, try Seabear Oyster Bar, which has a full list of non-alcoholic options or Hi-Lo Lounge, which has some non-alcoholic beer options and fancy soft drinks. The National has a few shrubs “for two” on its menu including blackberry-fennel and hibiscus-orange — typically paired with liquor but can be served with soda. There’s also a couple options at Trappeze and Buvez, including kombucha cocktails and warm apple cider, respectively.
Sparkling water and soft drinks
Sold at most local grocery and package stores, the Georgia-made Montane Sparkling Water has risen in popularity with yummy flavors like lemon honeysuckle and grapefruit peach. For sweeter treats, Tlaloc and Cali N Tito’s individually sell “aguas frescas” and fruit smoothies — the banana smoothie is incredible — as well as the popular Mexican soda brand, Jarritos. Maepole makes its own hop water, a sparkling drink with 0.05% ABV.
Coffee
An obvious addition to this list since Athens boasts a variety of coffee roasters where residents can get fresh brews and beans to-go. Jittery Joe’s is a crowd favorite served at many coffee shops around town, and cans can be found at most local grocery stores. For the coffee addict, there’s also Jittery Joe's subscription boxes available for online ordering. 1000 Faces Coffee on North Thomas St. roasts all its beans in house and has an affordable Barista Blend option. Condor Chocolates and its Choco Coffee Roasters also deserves recognition for its variety and consistency. Lastly, the afternoon tea menu at The Café on Lumpkin could provide an excellent distraction from “Dry January” trials and tribulations — variations of scones and mini sandwiches are included in the price.