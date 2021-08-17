The Athens location of Andy’s Frozen Custard officially opened its West Broad Street location on Aug. 16.
Andy’s Frozen Custard is a chain restaurant with over 95 locations across 14 states. The restaurant offers a variety of unique options including concretes, frozen custard cups blended with a candy of choice, and jackhammers, or custards blended with candy but with a liquid topping in the center of the dessert. The restaurant also serves standard sundaes and milkshakes.
It was a rainy opening day, but that did not stop Athenians from coming out to get some custard. According to customers, the service is very quick, and the food lives up to the hype.
“This is seriously so good. It’s just, like, really creamy ice cream,” said Athens resident Emily Adams. “I’m really happy I came out even though it was raining. It’s definitely a good spot to know about for the future.”
Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-midnight. on Friday and Saturday.
“It was so fun to see all the friends, family and UGA students come out to see the opening,” said Madison Reinold, Andy’s Frozen Custard’s marketing specialist. “Everyone really seemed to enjoy the custard and are excited to come back.”
Reinold has been working for the Georgia franchise ever since the location in Alpharetta opened. The Athens location is the third location in Georgia, joining two other locations in Fayetteville and Alpharetta.
The restaurant has been around since 1986 and has been expanding ever since opening its first store in Springfield, Missouri. The website describes it as a “quick service frozen dessert business.”
Andy’s Frozen Custard is open year-round and has different hours for winter months. During the winter months the store is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and throughout all types of weather.