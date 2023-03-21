Another Broken Egg Cafe opened its Athens location this past Sunday, March 19. This Louisiana-based franchise is known for its Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch options.
It offers a traditional menu, as well as a seasonal menu, with gluten free and vegetarian options available. The traditional menu includes Southern favorites such as shrimp ‘n grits, healthy options such as a skinny omelet and unique breakfast items such as a lobster and brie omelet. The seasonal menu currently includes a guava jam french toast, an al pastor benedict and more.
It also has a full bar that serves hand-crafted cocktails available by the glass and by the pitcher, as well as spiked cold brews and mimosas. The menu offers fruity cocktails such as the brunch blueberry margarita, a margarita made with Milagro Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh sour mix, fresh blueberries and a blueberry rim. For a seasonal option, it offers an Irish spiked cold brew, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and a Baileys Original Irish Cream topping.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located on 2375 W. Broad St., suite B and offers dine-in, online ordering, delivery and catering services.