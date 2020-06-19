This week several Athens bakeries will launch bake sales in partnership with Bakers Against Racism and Color of Change to help raise awareness and funds for racial and social justice. If you are interested in supporting these partners and indulging in delicious baked goods, check out these three places below.
Heirloom Cafe
Heirloom Cafe is hosting their bake sale this week from Monday, June 15 through Saturday, June 20. The cafe is donating 100 percent of the proceeds made from the sale to the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. The full list of desserts can be found on the restaurant’s website; pre-orders can be placed Monday-Friday and picked up on Saturday from Heirloom Cafe’s location on Chase Street between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
This Saturday, June 20, Viva! Argentine Cuisine will be participating in a virtual bake sale. They will donate 100 percent of their Atomic Cupcakes sales made that day to the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. Place an online order or call 706-850-8284 to ask for the full list of flavors available. Their Saturday operating hours will be 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Independent Baking Company
On Sunday, June 21, Independent Baking Company will be donating 10 percent of their sales to Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, for the first monthly fundraiser for the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice. Visit their Five Points location to purchase baked goods or call 706-850-3550 for any questions. Their Sunday operating hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
