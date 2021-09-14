Athens bars including The Old Pal and HiLo Lounge have announced the return of Negroni Week this week. During Negroni Week, participating bars worldwide donate a portion of their sales to charities of their choice.
The Old Pal has curated a menu of three cocktails including the Classic Negroni, White Negroni and Negroni Sbagliato. Each cocktail costs $10, and a percentage of the sales will go to organizations that provide Hurricane Ida relief. In a partnership with Turning Tables Nola and Another Round Another Rally, The Old Pal seeks to aid the affected hospitality community of New Orleans. The Old Pal’s Negroni Week will last through Sept. 18.
HiLo Lounge will celebrate Negroni Week through Sept. 19 with a classic Negroni, Japanese Negroni and White Negroni. HiLo will donate a portion of sales to the Giving Kitchen, an organization which provides emergency assistance to food service workers.