Follow the Athens Beer Trail to sample brews
Launched in 2022, the Athens Beer Trail is a program that allows participants to earn prizes for sampling beers at local breweries and tasting rooms.
The way it works is simple: Participants pick up a beer “field guide” that includes a map of the six local breweries and pages for stamps. Guides are available at local taprooms or the downtown Athens Welcome Center. Sampling beers earns you stamps in your guide, which you can bring to the welcome center to turn in for prizes, like a special beer mug.
Want to learn even more about Athens beer? To showcase the history behind Athens’ breweries and educate the public about the beer scene, all six breweries, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau and BED Creative Productions filmmakers teamed together to create an 8-minute documentary in fall 2021 entitled “Beer: The Athens Way.” The documentary can now be watched for free on YouTube.
The film showcases an aspect of Athens’ history that is often unknown to the general public. Over the background of an inspiring, uplifting melody, various business owners and historians discuss the significance of beer in the city and how the modern-day culture came to be.
“Brewing is an art form,” Dustin Watts, the president of Terrapin, said in the film. “It dates back, you know, 2,000 years before wine. I’ve always said you grow wine, you make beer. You create beers.”
Details: visitathensga.com
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.