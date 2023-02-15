The first ever Athens Beer Fest is coming to The Classic Center on Sunday, April 16 at 440 Foundry Pavilion. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will have live music, food trucks and beer from regional breweries.
Athens Beer Fest aims to carry on the legacy of the original Classic City Brew Fest, which was one of the southeast’s longest running and most popular festivals.
The Classic Center Cultural Foundation is partnering with Aubrey Entertainment to bring two bands to the fest this year. The event will feature Harvest Moon: Tribute to Crosby, Stills Nash & Neil Young and Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.
The ticket prices range from $45-85 and will be available to the public for presale on Feb. 17 on The Classic Center’s website.
Athens Beer Fest will benefit The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships.