When one thinks of Athens, Georgia, there are many things that might pop into mind. From a vibrant college town serving as the home of the Georgia Bulldogs to a rich music scene where names like Pylon and R.E.M. got their start, the city has made a name for itself through its cultural landscape.
Within this landscape, there is a growing industry shaping Athens’ identity: local beer and breweries. Athens is the home to breweries that have found success across the country, like Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Terrapin Beer Co., but this success was not created overnight. Athens' industry had to be developed through hard work and risk over the span of many years.
To showcase the history behind Athens’ breweries and educate the public about the beer scene, all six Athens breweries, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau and BED Creative Productions filmmakers teamed together to create an 8-minute documentary entitled “Beer: The Athens Way.” The documentary first premiered at Ciné on Oct. 8, but it can now be watched for free on YouTube.
The film showcases an aspect of Athens’ history that is often unknown to the general public. Over the background of an inspiring, uplifting melody, various Athens’ business owners and historians discuss the significance of beer in the city and how the modern-day culture came to be.
“Brewing is an art form,” Dustin Watts, the president of Terrapin, said in the film. “It dates back, you know, 2,000 years before wine. I’ve always said you grow wine, you make beer. You create beers.”
Nerissa Rajcoomar, an executive producer of the film, got her start in the industry through marketing for bottle shops. Through conversations and learning about others’ passions for beer, she stumbled upon a community that she felt had significance and needed to be shared.
“I felt like there [were] so many stories to tell and all these people were still in the community,” Rajcoomar said. “There was a need to tell that story that the community needed to know and perhaps they would be inspired by it. I feel like in life there aren't enough times where we reflect and look at our progress and share it. And I think that just reignites the fire again.”
Sachin Patel, an executive producer of the documentary and the co-owner of Five Points Bottle Shop and SP2 Hospitality, has been a part of the beer and liquor industry for the majority of his life. Five Points Bottle Shop, which has been a staple of the Athens community for over 30 years, began as his family’s local business in 1988.
“I was only 12, and I immediately started working there,” Patel said. “Of course I couldn't sell the alcohol or anything, but I actually started [with] bagging ice. It really just fits like a glove because I’ve kind of grown up with it my whole life.”
Growing up in the industry has helped Patel see the value of beer culture and breweries from the start. He has watched the beer scene grow and emerge in Athens over the years, and he helped create the documentary as a way to promote the beer industry and drive Athens tourism, he said.
Patel is a major figure in the local beer industry and was heavily featured throughout the documentary in a series of sentimental, community-driven scenes. Other prominent people featured included Matt Casey, the co-founder and CEO of Akademia Brewing Co., and Adam Beauchamp, the co-founder and brewmaster of Creature Comforts.
Following the premiere at Ciné, the producers wanted to ensure that the film and ideas surrounding beer culture still had momentum after the public’s first viewing, Rajcoomar said.
This led to the creation of a special announcement to be unveiled at the premiere: a virtual beer trail. This trail is a “self-guided brewery tour” that will lead visitors to the six local breweries and tasting locations. The trail will feature a trail guide that details the unique offerings of each of the breweries, according to a press release.
The trail serves as an easy way for tourists and beer-lovers to sample the wide selection of Athens breweries, all from the guide of a smartphone.
“It's something that's made from scratch,” Patel said. “Just four ingredients: water, hops, barley and yeast … coming together, turned into something that you can enjoy. You can sit and use it to have a conversation with a friend. It's an avenue for people to exchange ideas and to grow with.”