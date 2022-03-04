Georgia Beer Day will return to Athens, Georgia, for its second year on March 5. Local members of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild including Athentic Brewing Company, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Southern Brewing Company will be participating in this year’s event. The breweries are selling commemorative pint glasses to support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and to celebrate craft brewing in Georgia.
The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild was created about 12 years ago when the craft brewing industry in Georgia began to grow. Joseph Cortes, executive director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, said the guild was created to represent the interests of the licensed craft beer industry.
The guild works to “protect, promote and further the industry” through several different ways, mostly through advocacy at the state level, Cortes said. Georgia Beer Day is one of the events to promote the work the guild does as well as the member breweries, Cortes said.
Georgia Beer Day is a fundraiser for the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild while helping out Georgia artists and local breweries at the same time, Athentic’s marketing manager, Kimberly Wise, said. Last year, the guild raised around $12,000, Cortes said, and they expect to raise about $14,000 this year.
“I like to say that part of our job is to let everybody know about the craft beer industry in Georgia and how … our local craft breweries make our communities great places to live, work and visit,” Cortes said.
Athentic Brewing Company officially opened in 2020, but the guild played a large role in helping the owners open the brewery, Wise, said. Athentic participated in Georgia Beer Day last year, and Wise said she enjoyed watching people from all over Georgia come to try some beer.
“This is becoming a beer town, and it’s so exciting to see the growth and the possibility that this town has to offer to craft beer drinkers,” Wise said.
This year, Athentic will be serving its special spring beer, GOAT, on March 5, Wise said. The brewery will also have food from Agua Linda’s La Carreta food truck, and in the evening it will host an Atlanta United watch party.
Athentic is doing its best to make Georgia Beer Day more approachable this year, Wise said. Athentic hopes that more people will come out and stop by the participating breweries in Athens, Wise said.
“We can encourage people to try breweries they maybe wouldn't have tried before, and really be able to show people what craft beer has for Athens,” Wise said.
The commemorative glass is another big part of Georgia Beer Day. It is only available for purchase on March 5 at participating breweries. It costs $10, $1 of which will go towards the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. Last year, the pint glass depicted a brown thrasher, Georgia’s national bird, with art by Athens designer Larry Choskey, Cortes said.
This year, artist Ali Lamoureux designed the glass. Cortes wanted to continue incorporating Georgia themes, so he chose Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island and the North Georgia mountains, two recognizable Georgia landscapes, Cortes said.
“We're looking forward to a great tradition and a great Beer Day,” Cortes said. “I think that it's an opportunity for our customers and fans to get out there and support Georgia beer and support the organization that helps grow Georgia beer and makes our state a great place for breweries.”