Local chef Hugh Acheson has a lot under his belt, but his new cookbook, “How to Cook,” loops in a new audience. Acheson’s sixth published book focuses on helping young adults and inexperienced cooks learn basic skills to create homey meals.
“It is the book I wanted to send my kids off into their adulthoods with,” Acheson said on Instagram. “It is a book for everyone at this time, when we all are trying to find solace in anything.”
View this post on Instagram
I wrote a book. It comes out tomorrow. It is the book I wanted to send my kids off into their adulthoods with. Blocks of technique that give you a foundation for a life of cooking and nourishing. It is a book for everyone at this time, when we all are trying to find solace in anything. Food always seems like a great place to start in that quest. #howtocook @randomhouse @clarksonpotter @francis_lam @andrewthomaslee @sherndon3 @samanthahuba
“How to Cook” features recipes like souped up ramen, elevated spaghetti and chicken and dumplings. Previously, Acheson has published books emphasizing recipes created by convenient ways of cooking, including using slow cookers and the sous vide method, where food is vacuum sealed and cooked in a water bath. More niche approaches include a book spotlighting produce and a swatch book with 50 recipes for homemade pickles.
Just ordered "How to Cook" by @HughAcheson for our freshman daughter at college (she has a kitchen!). Athens' @AvidBookshop has a bunch that just came in. https://t.co/XcuUINlxuB— Brad Kaplan (@BradKaplanATL) October 20, 2020
Locally, “How to Cook” is available at Avid Bookshop in Five Points through the store’s online ordering system. Acheson is head chef at the S. Milledge Avenue restaurant, Five & Ten, and co-founder of The National.
