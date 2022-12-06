Oat milk brand Oatly is partnering with Tony’s Chocolonely and HeadCount to support voting in Georgia for the Dec. 6 runoff election, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Georgians can redeem a coupon and pick up a free drink made with Oatly oat milk and a Tony’s Chocolonely dark almond sea salt bar at 1000 Faces Coffee and Hendershot’s in Athens.
According to the news release, voters don’t need to vote or show proof of voting to take advantage of the freebie. Customers can visit the HeadCount website and follow the prompts to secure a coupon for a free coffee and chocolate bar. The organizations said in a news release that they hope the promotion can make Georgians excited about having their voices heard.
“Oatly, Tony’s and HeadCount are proud to highlight our partner cafés as great places to build community and exchange with fellow Georgians,” a representative for the brands wrote in a news release.
The offer must be redeemed by Dec. 6 and only at 1000 Faces Coffee on 510 N. Thomas St. or Hendershot’s on 237 Prince Avenue.