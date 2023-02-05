Bon de Paris, a new restaurant addition to Barnett Shoals Road, had its’ grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event started at 11 a.m. and consisted of a ribbon cutting, a firecracker ceremony, a lion dance and lots of free food and drinks.
Bon de Paris is a bakery cafe, owned by Lien Nguyen and Benny Lee, that serves Vietnamese Bánh Mì sandwiches, boba teas and pastries. For its grand opening, the first 300 customers received a free sandwich and a boba milk tea.
Leading up to 11 a.m., customers were lining up around the corner. The crowd was very diverse, composed of people of all ages, races and ethnicities.
Longtime Athens resident Sandra Townsell said she attended the event to see the lion dance.
“I’ve been here for a long time, and I love the community… I thought, this is expanding our community, and that’s what’s so unique I think about Athens, is we don’t preach diversity. We live it,” she said.
The ribbon cutting took place around 11:35 a.m. One of the owners, Lee, thanked the crowd for coming and said he hoped they would return in the future. The Bon de Paris team led a countdown with the crowd and cut the bright red ribbon together.
Afterwards, hundreds of firecrackers were set off in front of the store. Attendees stepped back as they watched in amazement, capturing photos and videos and covering their ears.
Next, the University of Georgia Vietnamese Student Association performed a lion dance, a traditional Vietnamese dance to celebrate the new year.
Nguyen Nguyen, a radio host from a Vietnamese station that collaborated with the Bon de Paris team, said they’d been planning the grand opening for about six months and wanted to wait to do it at the start of Lunar New Year.
Following the festivities, customers were welcomed into the restaurant. First customers in line Eric and Misty Willcox, Athens residents, said they got there at 10:30 a.m. to get a good spot in line. They were looking forward to trying Bánh Mì for the first time.
“[It’s] Just exciting to get something unique on the east side other than fast food,” said Wilcox.
The line moved fairly fast and customers grabbed their warm baguette sandwich and boba milk tea, pre-prepared by the Bon de Paris staff. The boba tea selections were the signature Thai tea drink and the Jasmine milk tea.
A buffet of traditional Vietnamese dishes including an assortment of noodles, rice cakes, shrimp and more was set out for attendees.
The dining room was bustling with action as people mingled, enjoyed their food, talked to the Bon de Paris Team and more.