Would you care for a 316Ti stainless steel saucepan with your Columbian roast coffee? Or perhaps, a contemporary white wall hanging display cabinet with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and a local pastry of choice? These may sound like odd pairings, but that's what Athens Cooks is all about.
“It's a lot, and that's mainly the reason why I made it like it is,” Courtney Nelson said, owner of Athens Cooks.“I thought, how do I like to shop? If I go somewhere, can I get a coffee? Can I get something to eat? Can I get a glass of wine and shop? That would be amazing. And there's not really that many places where you can do that.”
Nelson, a Central Florida native from Lake County, attended Florida State University where she studied interior design. Outside of her studies, she worked at a quaint bijou kitchen store for over three years. There, she merchandised for the store, which left a lasting impact on her.
Nelson knows all too well what it takes to run a successful kitchen store, and she took everything she’s learned over the decades, and then some, with her as she opened up a shop of her own, she said.
“I just loved talking about cooking and food all day,” she said.
Nelson said she comes from a long line of entrepreneurs and business owners. However, this business was her baby—a creation of her own— and she wanted to curate it in a way that incorporated her past. One of the most important aspects of her kitchen shop that she wanted to include was a sense of belonging.
“I miss that customer service that I remember,” Nelson said. “I came from a small town where people were super nice, so that's gonna come into the store. When you get a coffee, we're gonna assume that you want it in house and we're gonna give it to you in house, like in a real mug, unless you tell us you want it to go. You're not being shoved out the door with a to-go box.”
Aside from cooking, Nelson’s passions also include family, friends and bringing communities together, which is why her store will feature a communal table that’s nearly 17 feet long. She knows that such a thing won't appeal to everyone following the fears that COVID-19 has clouded over communities, but she wants to appeal to those who miss that sense of community just as much as she does.
Athens Cooks will serve customers with a wide array of treats and services, so there's something for everyone. Customers will find a wine bar, cold beer on tap, fresh brewed coffee and delectable local pastries. Need a quick bite to eat for lunch? No worries, Nelson’s got you covered. In partnership with The Spotted Trotter, her kitchen shop will serve delicately prepared artisanal sandwiches and charcuterie boards.
“We plan on using local items, obviously non-GMO, organic,” said Nelson. “We want to support artisans. That's something I'm really passionate about, is people that use their hands to create something that they love, and that they're passionate about. What builds our economy is small businesses and people that are doing things like that.”
Nelson is a retired-vegan, so it’s important to her to also carry vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and hemp options, such as hemp pasta. She plans on offering catering services, but says it will be limited to only charcuterie until the menu is expanded sometime in the future.
Alongside wedding and gift registries that will be offered on the Athens Cooks website, an anticipated fan favorite service will include cooking classes. Nelson says she will teach some classes, but chefs from Atlanta and Athens will be the first to lead as they are eager and excited to get in and see what everything is all about. She also has plans to offer cooking classes specifically tailored to college students, families who want to cook with the kids, couples date nights, singles nights and summer camps to those who are interested.
“I think the cooking classes are a fun way to, not only if you want to learn how to cook, but if you do just a fun way to go out with your friends and have a ‘woosah’ type of event,” Yasmine Brown said, a graduate student at the University of Georgia.
There may even be a little competition in the kitchen .
“We thought about doing chef cook-offs. That's why we put in two ranges in the demo kitchen…we thought that that would be super fun,” Nelson said.
Athens Cooks will also stock the latest state of the art, quality tabletop cookware and kitchenware.
“Anything that you need for your kitchen we're going to have,” said Nelson.
Eager bodies won’t have to wait much longer as Athens Cooks plans to be open for business sometime this November, just in time to pick up some new kitchenware for the holiday season. The store is located just outside of downtown Athens at 100 Prince Avenue with plenty of parking for excited customers.
You can check out its Instagram page to stay up to date on all things Athens Cooks.